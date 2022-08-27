New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Oklahoma 10-year-old boy saved his mother when she had a stroke while swimming in a pool on August 5.

Security video has captured the moment Gavin Keaney leapt into action and jumped into the pool to bring his mother to safety while she underwent medical treatment.

Gavin pulled his mother, Lori Kenny, up the steps to the pool above, and then her father came over to help her out of the pool.

Lori said it was one of her “worst nightmares.”

“Gavin had just gotten out of the pool and was on the porch and that’s when he heard me,” Lori wrote in a Facebook post. “He jumped in…the dog even tried to get in..he took me to the ladder and then my dad ran in.”

Because the incident was caught on security camera, Lori said the video was “very hard” to watch, but she got to see Gavin save his life.

Lori told Fox News Digital that this isn’t the first time Gavin has helped her with a serious medical situation.

“About 1.5 years ago, I just had an extensive cervical spine fusion and I couldn’t swallow properly. I ate some food and he even tried the Heimlich maneuver,” Lori said. “The last thing I remember is his little arms reaching around me and trying with all his might, and then he said, ‘Mom, I’m not strong enough. … Then he called 911.’

Lori added, “The poor little guy has been through a lot with my health and he’s always handled it so well.

10-year-old Gavin was awarded by the Kingston Police Department in Oklahoma for his actions in saving his mother.

“Due to the young man’s quick actions, his mother did not swallow the water and is still alive today,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you Gavin you are a true hero and a positive light to this community.”