Ojibway chief demands answers after Indigenous man dies while paramedics allegedly ‘sit on the sidelines’

WARNING: There are unpleasant details in this story.

The Human Services Agency in Kenora, Ontario is investigating after an Ojibway chief from Onigaming allegedly waited for paramedics on the outskirts of his game reserve and it took them 10 minutes to respond to a medical emergency before the man died.

Chief Jeff Kopenas told CBC News that a 30-year-old man has died after suffering health problems at a First Nations home located about 450 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. CBC News agreed not to name him out of respect for his family’s wishes.

According to Kopenas, the man’s family called 911 and, along with several Indigenous employees, they attempted to resuscitate him by giving him chest compressions while paramedics remained in an ambulance on the edge of the reserve.

Kopenas said he was in his office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when an employee told him someone was in trouble and may have died. Soon after, another employee came and told him that they were trying to resuscitate the man, but the paramedics would not come to the community because they were waiting for the police.

“They were just sitting on the sidelines,” Kopenas told CBC.

“It wasn’t until I started driving down the highway and they [paramedics] I saw a couple of cars approaching, then they began to drive up to the scene. I followed them and when I got to the scene the ambulance driver jumped out of his car and I said, “Why were you waiting? What did you do? He is dying.

“The ambulance attendant said, ‘I’ve been sent here before and we shouldn’t go in,'” Kopenas said, adding that the driver told him they had already been attacked in the house before and were “waiting for protection.” and for the arrival of the police.

After a conversation between Kopenas and the ambulance attendant, one of the elders took the chief aside to calm him down. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old’s uncle and other members of the community yelled for paramedics to come to the rescue as his condition worsened.

Kopenas estimates that this sequence took approximately 20 minutes, from the moment he first knew something was wrong to the person’s death.

This afternoon I spoke briefly with Chief Kopenas. What happened is unacceptable. The young man’s family and Onigaming People deserve clear answers. https://t.co/4ptdXJjBss –@MarkMillerVM

“I sincerely believe that if it was a white young man, they would try to save his life. And because he was Indigenous, brown and from Onygaming, they decided to just let him die, despite the efforts of our community to save this boy’s life,” Kopenas said.

“I watched it happen in real time in front of me,” he said.

CBC News did not independently verify the details of the incident, but Kopenas shared a photo showing the ambulance parked on the side of the road, though it’s not clear how long it has been parked there.

A spokesperson for the Kenora County Service Board (KDSB) confirmed in an email that KDSB-run Northwest EMS employees were the ones who took the call from Indigenous peoples, and KDSB employees are “currently doing a full review.” [of] incident and collecting all information about this call.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Canada’s Minister for the Crown and Indigenous Affairs, Mark Miller, said he spoke briefly with Copenas and called the incident “unacceptable.”

Miller added: “The young man’s family and the people of Onygaming deserve clear answers.”

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu also tweeted that she had spoken to Kopenas.

“Not being able to get emergency care is unacceptable,” she said. “We agreed that federal, provincial and community leaders should work together to understand how this happened and make sure the people in Onigaming can get the help they need when they need it.”

Last night I was talking to Chief Kopenas. Failure to receive emergency care is unacceptable. We agreed to feed, prov & community leaders to work together to understand how this happened and to make sure that all the people at Onigaming can get the help they need when they need it. https://t.co/s1m5ErpT8y –@PattyHaidu

Community members have noted problems in the past

Support is being given to the family of a 30-year-old man who is grieving the sudden loss of a loved one, Kopenas said, adding that his First Nation of about 800 registered members has recently gone through a lot and remains in a permanent state of emergency. .

“In the last few weeks, we have just had three deaths. This will be the fourth. It’s non-stop, and frankly, it seems like governments, the health system, and the police don’t care. That’s how we feel,” he said.

This is not the first time that Copenas and other Indigenous peoples in Treaty 3 have raised concerns about the quality of care provided by health professionals working in Kenora, and Copenas raised the issue in his speech to the Indigenous Assembly this summer.

Across Canada, the problem of systemic racism in health care involving Indigenous peoples has been documented in government reports, investigations and royal commissions, indicating that their concerns tend to be kept to a minimum and they are more likely to face disproportionately longer expectations, inappropriate or not. pain management and medical errors.

“Our people will just keep dying because of it. This is what I see right now,” Kopenas said. “I’m not sure what it will take to change, except that we will require our own Indigenous services, our own Indigenous nurses…our own Indigenous paramedics to transport our people to the hospital” .