type here...
CANADA Ojibway chief demands answers after Indigenous man dies while...
CANADA

Ojibway chief demands answers after Indigenous man dies while paramedics allegedly ‘sit on the sidelines’

By printveela editor

-

19
0
- Advertisment -


The actions of some Northwest Ambulance Service paramedics are under review by the Kenora County Board of Services after First Responders Ojibway Chief Onigaming was said to have been waiting to respond to a person experiencing health problems at a home in Northwest western Ontario. (KDSB/Facebook)

WARNING: There are unpleasant details in this story.

The Human Services Agency in Kenora, Ontario is investigating after an Ojibway chief from Onigaming allegedly waited for paramedics on the outskirts of his game reserve and it took them 10 minutes to respond to a medical emergency before the man died.

Chief Jeff Kopenas told CBC News that a 30-year-old man has died after suffering health problems at a First Nations home located about 450 kilometers west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. CBC News agreed not to name him out of respect for his family’s wishes.

According to Kopenas, the man’s family called 911 and, along with several Indigenous employees, they attempted to resuscitate him by giving him chest compressions while paramedics remained in an ambulance on the edge of the reserve.

Kopenas said he was in his office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday when an employee told him someone was in trouble and may have died. Soon after, another employee came and told him that they were trying to resuscitate the man, but the paramedics would not come to the community because they were waiting for the police.

“They were just sitting on the sidelines,” Kopenas told CBC.

“It wasn’t until I started driving down the highway and they [paramedics] I saw a couple of cars approaching, then they began to drive up to the scene. I followed them and when I got to the scene the ambulance driver jumped out of his car and I said, “Why were you waiting? What did you do? He is dying.

“The ambulance attendant said, ‘I’ve been sent here before and we shouldn’t go in,'” Kopenas said, adding that the driver told him they had already been attacked in the house before and were “waiting for protection.” and for the arrival of the police.

After a conversation between Kopenas and the ambulance attendant, one of the elders took the chief aside to calm him down. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old’s uncle and other members of the community yelled for paramedics to come to the rescue as his condition worsened.

Kopenas estimates that this sequence took approximately 20 minutes, from the moment he first knew something was wrong to the person’s death.

“I sincerely believe that if it was a white young man, they would try to save his life. And because he was Indigenous, brown and from Onygaming, they decided to just let him die, despite the efforts of our community to save this boy’s life,” Kopenas said.

“I watched it happen in real time in front of me,” he said.

CBC News did not independently verify the details of the incident, but Kopenas shared a photo showing the ambulance parked on the side of the road, though it’s not clear how long it has been parked there.

A spokesperson for the Kenora County Service Board (KDSB) confirmed in an email that KDSB-run Northwest EMS employees were the ones who took the call from Indigenous peoples, and KDSB employees are “currently doing a full review.” [of] incident and collecting all information about this call.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Canada’s Minister for the Crown and Indigenous Affairs, Mark Miller, said he spoke briefly with Copenas and called the incident “unacceptable.”

Miller added: “The young man’s family and the people of Onygaming deserve clear answers.”

Indigenous Affairs Minister Patty Hajdu also tweeted that she had spoken to Kopenas.

“Not being able to get emergency care is unacceptable,” she said. “We agreed that federal, provincial and community leaders should work together to understand how this happened and make sure the people in Onigaming can get the help they need when they need it.”

Community members have noted problems in the past

Support is being given to the family of a 30-year-old man who is grieving the sudden loss of a loved one, Kopenas said, adding that his First Nation of about 800 registered members has recently gone through a lot and remains in a permanent state of emergency. .

“In the last few weeks, we have just had three deaths. This will be the fourth. It’s non-stop, and frankly, it seems like governments, the health system, and the police don’t care. That’s how we feel,” he said.

This is not the first time that Copenas and other Indigenous peoples in Treaty 3 have raised concerns about the quality of care provided by health professionals working in Kenora, and Copenas raised the issue in his speech to the Indigenous Assembly this summer.

  • An Ojibway chief is upset over how a First Nations teenager with a “massive” injury was being treated in Kenora, Ontario, in a hospital emergency room.
  • An Indigenous man died the day after being discharged from an Ontario hospital with headache pills. Now his family wants answers

Across Canada, the problem of systemic racism in health care involving Indigenous peoples has been documented in government reports, investigations and royal commissions, indicating that their concerns tend to be kept to a minimum and they are more likely to face disproportionately longer expectations, inappropriate or not. pain management and medical errors.

“Our people will just keep dying because of it. This is what I see right now,” Kopenas said. “I’m not sure what it will take to change, except that we will require our own Indigenous services, our own Indigenous nurses…our own Indigenous paramedics to transport our people to the hospital” .



Previous articleRobert Sarver will be the owner of the Phoenix Suns as the foundation is laid opinion
Next articleFiver WSL’s big start has been moved to sticks

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won’t sway them from Lt. Gov.

off Video Oz-Fetterman debate: Philly voters say perceived health problems won't sway...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Schools across the country can’t find enough resource officers

off Video Schools across the country can't find enough school resource officers...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

AOC doubles down after Republicans transport migrants to Washington, DC: ‘crimes against humanity’

closer Video Sanctuary cities are experiencing an immigration crisis Former Acting ICE...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Body of missing Orlando Rowing Club student found in Florida lake

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for September 16 Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

College Football Week 3: Win $25,000 Jackpot Playing Fox Bet Super 6

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! College football Week 3...
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Book banning in America: Censoring literature in the US is centuries old, but this time is different: experts

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on September 15 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

CANADA

Edmonton police say the woman who was pushed to the ground by a police officer was armed with a knife

Video shows an Edmonton police officer pushing a...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

BC Mining CEO resigns after two executives found guilty of manslaughter

British Columbia-based Trevali Mining Corp. suspended operations...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Fort McLeod advisor and two other ‘key players’ accused of blockade of Coutts border

Fort Macleod County. Marco Van Huychenbos, 32,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
CANADA

Canadian joins crowd of royal ‘diehards’ at London campsite ahead of Queen’s funeral

Bernadette Christie of Grande Prairie, Alta, sleeps along...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News