Oil spill off San Juan Island ‘virtually impossible to clean up’, expert says

Crews are assessing water conditions off San Juan Island in the Salish Sea off Vancouver Island after a fishing boat sank and leaked fuel on Saturday.

The Aleutian Island was carrying nearly 9,840 liters of oil and diesel when it sank off the west coast of San Juan Island in Washington State.

Gerald Graham, a consultant from Victoria who specializes in offshore oil spill response and prevention, said the diesel leaking from the boat is very light, meaning crews can’t use booms or skimmers to clean it up.

“It’s almost impossible to clean up,” he said. Early edition host Stephen Quinn.

“You can’t really do anything in open water, because the oil will either splash onto the booms or go under them.”

He said the best thing to do was try to stop the leak and pump the remaining oil out of the wreckage.

While the spill is technically in US waters, there is a chance it will move to Canada, meaning the US and Canadian Coast Guards are responding. The two groups train together to prepare for such situations.

The Canadian Coast Guard says it will conduct an air and water assessment on Monday to determine the extent to which the leak has spread. As of Monday morning, Canada’s coastline was unaffected.

On Sunday, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) said divers would attempt to reach the sunken Aleutian Island on Monday to better assess its condition, close vents and begin draining fuel from the vessel.

US Coast Guard Petty Officer Michael Clarke said an investigation is underway to determine if the ship and its crew have violated laws regarding water pollution. If they are found guilty, Clarke said, they could be fined.

#MorningUpdate. Throughout the evening, the Joint Command brigades continued to monitor the spill. The Coast Guard drone plans to launch this morning to collect additional images. As a reminder, there is a 1000 yard safety zone around all incoming dive boats. pic.twitter.com/0mc5d3bLcX –@USCGPacificNW

Risk to marine life

Graham said killer whales were sighted in the area on Saturday afternoon, but they turned around and headed west up the Juan de Fuca Strait between Vancouver Island and the Olympic Peninsula in Washington, which he said was “atypical for them.”

“Usually they head straight for Haro Strait. [between Vancouver Island and San Juan Island] and climb the west coast of San Juan Island, snuggling up to the coast. This time they turned around, so it’s very lucky,” Graham said.

But he fears the killer whales may return to the area. Oil spills can cause skin irritation in killer whales, and the fumes are poisonous.

“We will keep an eye on them,” he said.

Seals, sea lions, fish and seabirds are also threatened by oil spills.

According to a tweet from the US Coast Guard, any sightings of animals with oil on them can be reported to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-22-BIRDS.