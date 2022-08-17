Oil sheen from sunken boat in Salish Sea has dissipated, officials say

The Washington State Department of the Environment says the oil sheen from a sunken fishing boat appears to have completely dissipated in US waters east of Vancouver Island.

The update comes as the US Coast Guard and other agencies are working to recover the 15m Aleutian Island that sank on Saturday with about 10,000 liters of oil and diesel on board.

The five crew members were rescued, but the ship now lies in about 60 meters of water near San Juan Island, Washington, in Haro Strait, about 25 kilometers east of Victoria.

The Department of Ecology said in a statement on Wednesday that no oil remains were found on the island and measures are being taken to deter whales and other cetaceans from trying to approach the wreck, which is a key feeding ground for the endangered southern killer resident. whales.

A photo released Tuesday shows shore crews walking to a beach on San Juan Island, Washington, looking for signs of pollution after a fishing boat sank in US waters east of Victoria. (Handout/US Coast Guard via The Canadian Press)

On Tuesday, one large seine net was discovered that had floated away from a fishing boat, and divers also pulled out several panels of a second net that was floating at a depth of about 30 meters.

The depth of the Aleutian Island complicates exploration efforts before the remaining fuel can be drained or the ship can be saved. Officials said there are currently no timelines for any of these jobs.