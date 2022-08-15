type here...
TOP STORIES Oil prices are falling amid signs that China's economy...
TOP STORIES

Oil prices are falling amid signs that China’s economy is collapsing.

By printveela editor

-

8
0
- Advertisment -


Oil prices fell to their lowest level in months on Monday after there were signs that China’s economy was faltering.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the US benchmark, fell below $88 a barrel, down more than 5 percent on the day, hitting its lowest level since January. The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell by a similar amount to below $94 a barrel, its lowest level since March.

China’s economy, which showed signs of slowing for several months, fell further in July, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics. Retail sales and industrial production were weaker than expected this month, according to data released on Monday. The central bank of the country also unexpectedly reduced interest rates by a tenth of a percentage point to help support the economy, another signal of unrest.

China’s strict restrictions on the pandemic have hurt its economy and countries that depend on China for its factories and consumers. The economic slowdown in China is putting pressure on the United States, which is struggling with the possibility of a recession, and European economies, shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More than half of the cost of gasoline is dictated by oil prices. A decline in oil prices due to a slowdown in China’s economy pushed the average U.S. gasoline price to $3,965 on Monday, marking the 62nd straight day of declines.

Previous articleCampos-Duffy warns Christianity ‘under attack’ after Atlantic calls rosary ‘extremist symbol’
Next articleFormer NFL CB Aqib Talib’s brother wanted for murder after brawl at youth football game

Latest news

FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

AC Milan start title defense in style, Inter pull out too late

TThe only thing missing from the first Serie A weekend was a bleary-eyed traveler who burst into the...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

WNB starts Brittney Griner appeals drug conviction; Elite Ukrainian pilot dies in battle: Live Ukraine updates

Russian lawyers for WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner filed an appeal Monday asking that her nine-year prison sentence on...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Judge: Sen. in Georgia election trial Graham must testify

ATLANTA (AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury, a federal judge said...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

UK approves Covid booster vaccine targeting two options

British regulators on Monday approved the country's first Covid-19 booster vaccine for two variants of the coronavirus, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

TOP STORIES

UK approves Covid booster vaccine targeting two options

British regulators on Monday approved the country's first...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Six weeks of “hell”: brutal Russian detentions in Ukraine

Ukraine — It was a particularly perilous time...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

You are being watched – The New York Times

In the debate about power in the workplace,...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
TOP STORIES

Iran denies involvement in Rushdie attack

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday denied...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News