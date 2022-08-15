Oil prices are falling amid signs that China’s economy is collapsing.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in months on Monday after there were signs that China’s economy was faltering.
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the US benchmark, fell below $88 a barrel, down more than 5 percent on the day, hitting its lowest level since January. The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell by a similar amount to below $94 a barrel, its lowest level since March.
China’s economy, which showed signs of slowing for several months, fell further in July, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics. Retail sales and industrial production were weaker than expected this month, according to data released on Monday. The central bank of the country also unexpectedly reduced interest rates by a tenth of a percentage point to help support the economy, another signal of unrest.
China’s strict restrictions on the pandemic have hurt its economy and countries that depend on China for its factories and consumers. The economic slowdown in China is putting pressure on the United States, which is struggling with the possibility of a recession, and European economies, shaken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
More than half of the cost of gasoline is dictated by oil prices. A decline in oil prices due to a slowdown in China’s economy pushed the average U.S. gasoline price to $3,965 on Monday, marking the 62nd straight day of declines.