Oil prices are falling amid signs that China’s economy is collapsing.

Oil prices fell to their lowest level in months on Monday after there were signs that China’s economy was faltering.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the US benchmark, fell below $88 a barrel, down more than 5 percent on the day, hitting its lowest level since January. The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell by a similar amount to below $94 a barrel, its lowest level since March.

China’s economy, which showed signs of slowing for several months, fell further in July, according to the country’s National Bureau of Statistics. Retail sales and industrial production were weaker than expected this month, according to data released on Monday. The central bank of the country also unexpectedly reduced interest rates by a tenth of a percentage point to help support the economy, another signal of unrest.