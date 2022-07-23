type here...
CANADA Oil and gas industry could get more time to...
CANADA

Oil and gas industry could get more time to hit emissions targets by 2030, minister says

By printveela editor

-

17
0
- Advertisment -


Environment and Climate Change Minister Stephen Guillebaud speaks at a press conference last fall. He says Ottawa can give oil and gas companies more time to fully meet their 2030 emissions reduction targets. (Adrian Wilde/Canadian Press)

Canada’s Environment Minister said the federal government could give oil and gas companies more time to fully meet emission reduction targets by 2030.

“[We] recognize that some of the measures that would be required to achieve such a significant reduction in emissions may take longer than what we have between now and 2030,” Steven Guillebeau said in an interview with CBC Radio. House.

“Today, I’m not saying it will necessarily be 2032, but companies have said it could be 10 years, taking us to 2032.”

The federal government’s climate plan to achieve zero emissions by 2050 has an interim goal of reducing emissions across all sectors by 40% to 45% from 2005 levels by 2030.

This would require a 42% reduction in oil and gas emissions, which is a concern in the sector.

  • Ottawa Proposes Limiting Oil and Gas Emissions with Industry-Based Carbon Pricing System
  • CBC explains

    The carbon budget is just one tool in the climate change toolbox. here’s how it works

“There is a possibility that if the industry needs a little more time, we can provide some flexibility in ensuring that Canada is still meeting its 2030 targets, that we can give the industry a little more time if they need that time to roll out. necessary infrastructure. that they need to cut emissions,” Guilbaud said.

The minister did not say how Canada could meet its target on time if the industry, which accounted for 26 percent of national emissions in 2019, was behind schedule.

Industry group says it takes more than time

The Pathways Alliance, a group of six companies that account for 95 percent of Canada’s oil sands production, says it is working to reduce CO2 emissions by 22 megatons by 2030. megatons by the end of the decade.

“By 2032, you could get another two or three megatons,” Mark Cameron, vice president of external relations for the Pathways Alliance, told CBC News.

“We are just happy that the government is recognizing that this is not going to be something we can achieve… It will take more time, new technology, additional funding, or some combination of all three to go beyond that.”

This week, the federal government also released a discussion paper offering two opportunities to fulfill its platform promise to limit emissions from oil and gas production.

He proposes a cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set that ceiling—carefully drawing the line between capping emissions and capping production. Some industry and political critics emphasize that limiting one may indirectly lead to the other.

  • The risk of a recession is high, but Alberta could avoid the worst, says Mark Carney.

Guilbaud said the discussion paper also points to a potential need for flexibility in methods and timing.

“I agree that there are different points of view. Not everyone agrees. But at the same time, I think Canadians see the need to cut carbon emissions. They see the consequences of climate change,” the minister said.

Cameron added that the 22 megaton target by 2030 could potentially be increased if new technology becomes available or significantly more funds are made available. In any case, achieving the cuts outlined in the federal government’s 2030 plan is impossible under the current circumstances, he said.

“We will obviously need more time to reach this level. Whether we can achieve this by 2032, or whether it could take longer, is another question.”

Previous articleThe Conservatives will hold a final leadership debate on August 3, despite objections from two candidates.
Next articleAre Corn Flakes Good For You? History of the famous Kellogg’s breakfast

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News