Oil and gas industry could get more time to hit emissions targets by 2030, minister says

Canada’s Environment Minister said the federal government could give oil and gas companies more time to fully meet emission reduction targets by 2030.

“[We] recognize that some of the measures that would be required to achieve such a significant reduction in emissions may take longer than what we have between now and 2030,” Steven Guillebeau said in an interview with CBC Radio. House.

“Today, I’m not saying it will necessarily be 2032, but companies have said it could be 10 years, taking us to 2032.”

The federal government’s climate plan to achieve zero emissions by 2050 has an interim goal of reducing emissions across all sectors by 40% to 45% from 2005 levels by 2030.

This would require a 42% reduction in oil and gas emissions, which is a concern in the sector.

“There is a possibility that if the industry needs a little more time, we can provide some flexibility in ensuring that Canada is still meeting its 2030 targets, that we can give the industry a little more time if they need that time to roll out. necessary infrastructure. that they need to cut emissions,” Guilbaud said.

The minister did not say how Canada could meet its target on time if the industry, which accounted for 26 percent of national emissions in 2019, was behind schedule.

Industry group says it takes more than time

The Pathways Alliance, a group of six companies that account for 95 percent of Canada’s oil sands production, says it is working to reduce CO2 emissions by 22 megatons by 2030. megatons by the end of the decade.

“By 2032, you could get another two or three megatons,” Mark Cameron, vice president of external relations for the Pathways Alliance, told CBC News.

“We are just happy that the government is recognizing that this is not going to be something we can achieve… It will take more time, new technology, additional funding, or some combination of all three to go beyond that.”

This week, the federal government also released a discussion paper offering two opportunities to fulfill its platform promise to limit emissions from oil and gas production.

He proposes a cap-and-trade system or a modified carbon pricing system to set that ceiling—carefully drawing the line between capping emissions and capping production. Some industry and political critics emphasize that limiting one may indirectly lead to the other.

Guilbaud said the discussion paper also points to a potential need for flexibility in methods and timing.

“I agree that there are different points of view. Not everyone agrees. But at the same time, I think Canadians see the need to cut carbon emissions. They see the consequences of climate change,” the minister said.

Cameron added that the 22 megaton target by 2030 could potentially be increased if new technology becomes available or significantly more funds are made available. In any case, achieving the cuts outlined in the federal government’s 2030 plan is impossible under the current circumstances, he said.

“We will obviously need more time to reach this level. Whether we can achieve this by 2032, or whether it could take longer, is another question.”