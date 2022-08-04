New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Is it Bigfoot – or a giant fluke?

An Ohio woman claims a sasquatch has returned to the woods near her home, based on an audio recording she made of what she heard.

Suzanne Ferencock shared with the Mansfield News Journal last week that this is the first time she has recorded her nearly decade-long reign as a Bigfoot hunter.

An analyst described the two-minute recording as having a “high probability” of carrying the sounds of one Bigfoot trying to contact another, the News Journal reported.

“The first howler has a brassy tone to its voice that suggests a sasquatch,” the analyst said.

“There are a couple [of] Features in execution, such as the switch to the ‘AA’ phoneme at the end of the call, are most noticeable in the last two howls.”

Other wildlife experts, USA Today reports, aren’t so sure the sounds came from a Bigfoot creature.

Workers at nearby Mohican State Park suggested it came from the sound of an alpha male coyote calling his pack.

A Bigfoot enthusiast first spotted the beast in May 2013 when she drove down a backroad southeast of her hometown of Loudonville, Ohio.

Ferencak told the News Journal that her rural home is prime Bigfoot habitat and that over the years, she has experienced knocks and screams around the area — as well as other sightings, she said.

Since then the activity has calmed down.

However, Ferencak bought an audio recorder for her backyard to make sure she didn’t miss anything.

“If I’m out, I always have a recorder with me,” she told a local news outlet.

“I’ve been doing this for nine years.”

Ferencak finally let out its most recent loud cry on July 3 of this year. She suspects the sounds are caused by Bigfoot cubs or females calling her babies.

Ferencak’s previous encounters were documented in the 2017 film “The Back 80”.

As a member of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, a scientific community seeking answers from encounters, she is inspired to continue spreading awareness based on her own run-ins.

Ferencock plans to share her encounters at Pleasant Hill Lake Park’s Bigfoot Basecamp Weekend in September.