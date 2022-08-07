Ohio wanted suspect arrested in four deaths.

Enlarge this image toggle signature AP

DAYTON, Ohio. Authorities said a suspect wanted in Ohio in the death of four people, including a teenage girl, was arrested in Kansas.

Police in the town of Butler, Montgomery County, said late Saturday that 39-year-old Stephen Marlowe had been taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlowe would be extradited to Ohio to face murder charges.

Court documents do not list a lawyer representing Marlowe; a message asking for comment was left on Saturday at a number listed in his name.

Officers were called to the Ohio area shortly before noon Friday following a report of gunshots and found four victims with gunshot wounds at multiple crime scenes, police said. The Dayton Daily News reported that the victims were found in two different houses where they lived, not far from the house owned by Marlowe’s parents.

On Saturday, the Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victims as Clyde Knox, 82, Eva Knox, 78, Sarah Anderson, 41, and an unnamed 15-year-old. All declared death on the spot.

Police warned anyone who saw Marlowe who had escaped “not to approach him as he may still be armed and dangerous”.

Porter called the shooting “the area’s first violent crime in recent memory” and said investigators were trying to determine a motive and whether “mental illness played any role.” He thanked residents for their support and advice, and also thanked other law enforcement agencies involved in the case.

The Dayton Daily News reported that Marlow was released from probation in February on charges of aggravated burglary and threats related to a July 2019 incident in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, according to Montgomery County court records. Vandalia closed a number of public places on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Vandalia School Principal Robert O’Leary said the district has provided counselors and therapists for students and their families following the teen’s death and will continue to do so over the next week. He called her “a ray of light” that was “as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside”.