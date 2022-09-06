Ohio State’s Offense, Pac-12 and ACC Lead Week 1 Concerns Over College Football Overreactions

The weekly episodic nature of college football makes the sport ripe for analysis — and exhaustive analysis, of course.

Don’t get us wrong. After a long season of anticipation and anticipation, it’s nice to have a full week of results to chew on. Naturally, hobbyists and professional pundits try to draw long-term conclusions from a small sample size of similar action.

Some of these, in fact, prove to be true. But generally speaking, don’t create elaborate stories after only 60 minutes of game time.

Here are the top five overreactions from Week 1.

Ohio State isn’t the offensive juggernaut we expected it to be

First and foremost, credit must be given to the Notre Dame defense, a well-coached and disciplined unit that has led the Fighting Irish to many victories this year. The absence of standout Buckeyes receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba for much of the game also hampered the team’s ability to make the kind of explosive plays we’ve come to expect from CJ Stroud’s group.

But the way the Buckeyes have taken over late with a pounding ground game should be just as scary for the rest of the Big Ten. When you have more options to move the ball, your offense is more dangerous.

The Pac-12 is already out of the playoff race

The league certainly had some wins, and the fact that they happened in spotlight games didn’t help the overall perception of the conference. What happened to Oregon is probably a common occurrence for Georgia’s opponents this year, but it’s hard to see the Ducks pressing hard after that result. Utah’s hopes aren’t completely dead after coming up short in Florida, but the margin for error is gone. Southern California took care of its business with the mismatch with Rice, but the overall performance of the Trojans’ defense, despite its three pick-sixes, raised concerns about its ability to hold on over a 12-game slate.

This is key, of course – we’ve only seen one game from everyone. There are not enough data points to calculate the entire conference at this time. But the Pac-12 has a lot of recent history to overcome, and Week 1 didn’t help.

The ACC doesn’t even have a playoff team

Florida State restored some credibility Sunday in a mistake-riddled win against LSU. But the rest of the league didn’t have many other promising results. Boston College and Virginia Tech are probably better mid-tier teams anyway, but their early non-conference setbacks don’t help the conference’s overall strength when comparing the numbers later. The fortunate escapes of North Carolina and NC State helped the league avoid complete disaster, but raised questions about its overall depth. But again, that’s only week 1. Don’t sow the field yet.

This playoff expansion is a bad idea

Yes, that notion was floated in the wake of Georgia’s dominant performance. Do we really want to create more blowouts in the early playoff rounds?

The counterpoint is an impressive number of non-conference games seen on the opening slate with more on tap in Week 2. Without playoff expansion, we’d see far fewer schools willing to hurt their chances by scheduling such high-profile contests. A 12-team field actually encourages games like Utah-Florida or Pittsburgh-West Virginia because the risk of losing is minimized by promising a seat at the table to win your conference.

Let’s go Alabama-Georgia

It’s an argument for the above, as well, that the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are definitely a part of. Georgia’s handling of a ranked Oregon squad — perhaps overranked, but ranked nonetheless — might be more appealing than Alabama’s mercurial whitewash of an apparently overmatched Utah State. But there are many roadblocks ahead. The SEC East looks stronger than expected thanks to Florida’s successful debut, and the West remains formidable despite LSU’s struggles.