Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: How an epic — and overdue — reunion came together

Martin Jarmond’s reaction was not forgotten.

It was the summer of 2014, when Jarmond, then the administrator of football scheduling at Ohio State, walked into athletic director Gene Smith’s office upstairs in the Fawcett Center and his eyes lit up.

Jarmond approached Smith to explain his ability to host the first regular-season games against Notre Dame in a quarter century.

“I’ve never seen him this excited about a matchup before,” said Jarmond, now the athletic director at UCLA. “I remember it clearly.”

The idea of ​​a home-and-home series with a fellow Midwestern blue-blood program originated early in Smith’s tenure in Columbus.

After Smith, a former defensive lineman and assistant for the Fighting Irish in the 1970s, watched the Buckeyes face Notre Dame in the 2006 Fiesta Bowl, he wanted to recreate the matchup on the schools’ campuses.

“It’s an exciting game for me,” Smith said, “I have some emotions because it’s my alma mater.”

Between performances of the bowl game, Smith learned that it had been a decade since the schools had met in the regular season, giving Ohio State an emphasis on the athletic department.

Bold Predictions:Our picks for the CFP, national champ, biggest surprises and more

College Football League:What if college football was set up like the NFL?

Best of Week 1:Don’t miss these kickoff games for college football in Week 1

But a lot of waiting.

Non-conference games in college football’s top division are booked far in advance, with organizers biding their time until openings appear on the calendar.

At least one attempt in the immediate years following the Fiesta Bowl was unsuccessful.

It wasn’t until Jarmond noted this year’s and next year’s open dates on his schedule white board, sent them to Smith, that the possibility of putting the series together appeared again.

Within months, a deal was finalized, and in September Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick and Smith signed an agreement to establish a Saturday venue. The much awaited primetime tilt Top-Five Teams in Ohio Stadium

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” Smith said. “We could never find the right dates to match.”

Start of negotiations

The topic came up in the spring, before Jarmond broached the possibility of adding a home-and-home series with Notre Dame.

Jarmond serves on the College Football Playoff National Championship Advisory Group.

It was the first year the committee was organized in a four-team playoff format, and at one of their meetings in Dallas he ran into fellow member Chad Klunder, who was the associate athletic director for football operations at Notre Dame and oversaw scheduling. For the Irish.

The two discovered a mutual interest in organizing games, starting a series of conservations.

“If it hadn’t started, I don’t know if we would have progressed the negotiations as they did,” Jarmond said.

This dialogue set the stage for Smith’s phone call with Swarbrick. Immediately after meeting with Jarmond in his office, Smith dialed his counter to reiterate their desire to schedule the games.

“They understand the significance and importance of that,” Jarmond said. “Once we started the route, it happened quickly.”

After nearly a decade of waiting for Notre Dame’s schedule, Smith saw the home-and-home series materialize one summer.

“They know their schedules just like we do,” Smith said. “It really comes down to dates and what you’re willing to accept.”

If there was any potential holdup in their negotiations, it was over Notre Dame’s proposal to hold this season’s game over Labor Day weekend.

“If you can avoid it, you don’t play a Notre Dame-caliber team right off the bat,” Smith said. “You can’t always avoid it.”

Part of the calculation owes to advance scheduling.

Projecting a team’s makeup over the years is nearly impossible. Eight years, the gap between the series schedule and the first matchups, is a lifetime in sports. A lot of things can change.

“We said the heck with it,” Smith said. “If that’s the only way to do it, we’ll do it.”

The problem only arose this season.

When Ohio State and Notre Dame square off in South Bend, Indiana, next year, they will do so late in September.

While Smith and Swarbrick settled on the dates of the games, other details were ironed out between Jarmond and Klunder.

They ranged from settling on a 5,000-ticket allocation given to visiting fans to deferring to the Big Ten to assign referees. None of these were obstacles. Jarmond pointed to Notre Dame’s history of non-conference games against Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue as an obvious template.

“All that stuff is pretty turnkey because of the consistency they already have playing Big Ten schools,” Jarmond said.

The future of Ohio State-Notre Dame

The excitement around the matchup is high.

Tickets have been sold out for weeks. ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” pregame show will be broadcast from the South Lawn of St. John Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Saturday will mark just the third time the Irish have gone to the horseshoe and just the fifth time Ohio State and Notre Dame have met during the regular season.

Despite their shared success and proximity, located in bordering states, the teams have played against each other on only a handful of occasions.

They played each other in 1935 and 1936, another home-and-home series in 1995 and 1996 and the first of a series of games known as the “Game of the Century” before meeting again in 2006 and 2016 for the Fiesta Bowls.

But the frequency of games is unlikely to change. Ohio State has no other home-and-home series with Notre Dame on the books.

Smith doesn’t see the possibility of adding another until the 2030s.

“It may not happen for a while,” he said. “If they don’t come to the meeting.”

Smith, who advocated for his alma mater to join the Big Ten after the league’s latest round of expansion, laughed at the prospect.

“That’s probably not going to happen,” he said.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com Or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman