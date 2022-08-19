Ohio State QB CJ Stroud says revenue ‘should be shared’ after Big Ten’s huge TV deal

Hours after the Big Ten announced a new TV deal Thursday, a record-setting deal with multiple broadcast networks worth billions of dollars to the league, Ohio State star quarterback CJ Stroud backed the idea of ​​receiving some of the players. income

“I think it definitely needs to be shared,” Stroud said, “otherwise, at the end of the day, we have NIL space. We can do it that way. The new college world is spinning, and I’m here for it.

Opportunities for compensation have increased in the past year as NCAA rule changes allow players to make money off their name, image and likeness.

But limitations remain. Athletes are not paid by schools. Their income comes from endorsement deals with third-party companies and booster-led collectives that pay them for promotional work.

Benefits schools provide to athletes include tuition, room and board, and stipends to cover living expenses as part of scholarships.

In Stroud’s views, athletes deserve a bigger share of the growing financial upside.

“The game is amazing, especially the college atmosphere, the enthusiasm for it,” Stroud said. “It’s definitely a plus. But at the same time, I’m not 100% sure what our tuition is, but I’m sure it’s not worth what we’re really worth. My mom always says I need to know my worth.

Stroud, a returning Heisman Trophy finalist who leads one of the nation’s top programs, also pointed to the time and investment the players put into their sport.

“We’ve done a lot of work,” he said. “All the time that goes into it, it’s definitely tough. Then you take time away from your family. I’m 2,000 miles from home. I don’t want anyone to feel bad for me, but at the same time, it takes a lot of courage to be here every day, it takes a lot of heart.

Big Ten revenue-sharing talks with players

The concept of sharing revenue with players gained attention last month when an advocacy group called the College Football Players Association presented it as part of a list of demands to the convention.

The Big Ten’s finalized media rights deal, which includes deals with FOX, CBS and NBC, is reportedly worth more than $1 billion annually and runs through 2030. TV revenue is distributed annually to member schools, which expand to 16 in Southern California. And UCLA joins the league in 2024.

When asked about sharing revenue with players at the conference’s media days in Indianapolis last month, commissioner Kevin Warren said he would discuss the issue with a newly formed student-athlete advisory and advocacy committee.

“I’ve already started some conversation with our student-athletes,” Warren said. “I want to be a great listener to figure out what’s important to them. It’s easy to talk about money and share money, but what does that mean? I want them to learn to have big ears and a small mouth to really understand that I’m listening and what’s important to them.

Warren added that it’s something he thinks about “on a daily basis.”

Athletic director: TV money pays for player resources

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Thursday that schools have lost TV payments as a resource for players.

Smith cites the availability of strength and conditioning coaches, sports psychologists, nutritionists and academic counselors to benefit athletes. He calls it their “circle of protection”.

“That’s how we fund those positions,” Smith said. “How do we fund this building? How do we fund the new field in the stadium? We funded the security needed for 103,000 people in the stadium and 30,000 outside the tailgate during the game.

“So they actually already get a piece. It might not be directly in their pocket, but it’s an investment for them.

The Buckeyes’ athletic department’s annual operating budget is the largest in college sports, surpassing $200 million.

Future benefits for Ohio State athletes

Smith acknowledged that the athletes’ benefits could be extended in future years.

This fall semester marks the first time Ohio State has offered academic bonus payments to athletes. NCAA v. They are eligible to earn up to $5,980 per academic year after the US Supreme Court’s unanimous decision last year in the Alston case.

“Do we do more on the road? “Maybe,” Smith said. “And that will be discussed, but not in a pay-for-play format.” Otherwise, I’m out.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com Or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.