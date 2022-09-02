Ohio State QB CJ Stroud rewards teammates with $500 Express gift cards so they ‘see’

Before Ohio State football’s season-opening game against Notre Dame, quarterback CJ Stroud had to make sure his teammates were looking good walking into Ohio Stadium.

In a post practice speechThe Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback told the team he was giving away $500 gift cards each to the Express to buy suits before the team’s meeting with the Fighting Irish.

“I wanted to do something for the team,” Stroud said. “So I got everybody $500 gift cards to go to Express, get your own suits, man, make sure you’re looking to fly.

“Make sure you really get some suits, man. Fly, man. Make sure we all look like a team.”

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he was impressed with Stroud’s approach and maturity, which he thinks the gesture represents.

“This is just an example of what he wants to do,” Day said at a Zoom press conference Thursday. “No one asked him to do that. He kind of surprised me with that. But I think that’s the brotherhood and that’s what it’s about. You don’t usually come to Ohio State because of the guys on the team.

“A lot of times you don’t even really know who the guys on the team are. … But once you get in here, the reason you play so hard is because your teammates motivate you. And I think that’s how it goes. In a short period of time, I’ve seen how close this team has become and how CJ has really been a leader. Show that you have changed.”

Stroud is a brand ambassador for the Express along with wide receiver Jackson Smith-Njigba.