An Ohio school district recently told teachers they have no obligation to inform parents if a transgender or transitioning student under the age of 11 requests to be called by a different name or pronoun.

On Aug. 31, Mentor Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Timothy Hammon sent an email to teachers in grades 6-12 saying they don’t need to notify parents of a name or pronoun change if a student only informally requested it and didn’t ask about it. To change to Google or Infinite Campus parent portal.

“If a student shares a preferred name with a teacher and the student does not want to change it to IC or Google, there is no need to proceed,” the email, obtained by Parent Defense Education, said. (PDE) and shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, it said.

“That teacher can only use that preferred pronoun/name with the student and does not have to share that information with any other staff or family member if the student needs extra support throughout the year.”

The district released a statement to Fox News Digital saying its practices “will always focus on the best ways to meet the safety needs of our students and staff.”

“We will continue to work with our board members and Legal Counsel “We will follow federal regulations and court cases on these topics to determine guidelines as they develop,” the district said.

The district did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions about whether teachers are obligated to notify parents if a student wants a change to IC and Google, or whether the district is in a position to make his or her decisions if the 11-year-old is mentally competent. own gender transition and initiating that transition at school without parents’ knowledge.

“Schools implementing these types of internal guidelines are violating parents’ rights by intentionally keeping them in the dark and preventing them from guiding the upbringing and education of their minor children,” Maylene Salabaria, PDE’s director of community engagement, said in a statement to Fox News. Digital.

“If the goal is to provide a welcoming and supportive environment for the student, why should they have to hide it from parents? Instead, transparency and proper notification of the legally responsible party – the parent – should be the first step. In any of these situations.”