An Ohio school board meeting Tuesday night was informed by an email from the district, first reported by Fox News Digital, to teachers that they have no obligation to notify parents if a transgender or transfer student under the age of 11 requests to be called by a different name. Pronoun

“Parents have a fundamental right to care for their children,” board member Annie Payne, a Republican who was elected last year, said at the meeting. “We shouldn’t diminish their right to decide what’s best for their child.”

On Aug. 31, Mentor Public Schools sent an email to teachers in grades 6-12 that they do not need to notify parents of a name or pronoun change if the student only informally requested and did not request a change. Google or Infinite Campus Parent Portal.

“If a student has shared a preferred name with a teacher and the student does not wish to change it to IC or Google, there is no need to proceed,” the email was obtained by Parents Defending Education. (PDE) and shared exclusively with Fox News Digital, it said.

“That teacher may only use that preferred pronoun/name with the student and is not required to share the information with any other staff member or family member unless the student requires additional support during the year,” the email read.

District on 8 September. Fox News Digital issued a statement on Monday saying its practices “will always focus on the best ways to meet the safety needs of our students and staff.”

“We will continue to work with our board members and Legal Counsel “We will follow federal regulations and court cases on these topics to determine guidelines as they develop,” the district said.

The district did not respond to questions from Fox News Digital last week asking whether teachers are obligated to notify parents if a student wants a change to IC and Google, or whether the district’s position is whether the 11-year-old is mentally competent. Or her own gender transition and initiating that transition at school without her parents’ knowledge.

The original email was sent by Assistant Superintendent Tim Hammon, as Fox News Digital previously reported, with Superintendent Craig Heath clarifying at Tuesday’s meeting that he himself was the author.

“This is obviously a cultural, social and political hot button topic right now,” Heath said, reading from his prepared remarks. “So much so that there are inconclusive and often conflicting statements in federal regulations, state guidance, and court cases in the justice system. A recent article about mentor schools and the use of preferred pronouns focused on an email that only tells part of that story. The words that caused the most concern to me were, Not Mr. Hammon’s.

“My statement about the parent communication piece was in response to a singular situation about a singular high school student contacting a singular teacher about using their preferred pronouns in class,” he added. “They didn’t want to change to Infinite Campus or Google because parents would have to be involved, and they weren’t willing to have that conversation with their families. In this situation, we’re now moving away from the pronoun survey question, and we’re now moving to the transgender student rights question. is a substantially different matter. My statement goes back to the singular situation, and was made to comply with the rules of a protected class of people based on federal rules.”

Heath added that the issue was and still is to be discussed at the board’s upcoming retreat on September 21. He did not mention sending the email by mistake until Payne questioned him later.

“Why did we send it to a sixth-grade teacher if it was just a one-off incident?” Payne asked to thunderous applause.

“It was part of a miscommunication between our staff,” Heath responded.

“So since then have we sent anything to those teachers to tell them [inaudible]?” Payne asked.

“No, we haven’t sent that explanation yet,” Heath replied. “We’ve been looking forward to this meeting and then next week our board retreats to have some of these conversations so we can provide them with accurate information.”

The board then held a public comment session that often turned into boos and tears.

A woman who identified herself as a 40-year-old Mentor real estate agent with two sons attending Mentor Public Schools slammed the board for “jumping on the whole wake agenda bandwagon.”

“I know that quality schools bring high property values ​​and that attracts people to raise families in Mentor,” she said. “I am absolutely ashamed and disgusted to see our school system make negative national news. … This is not a topic that our teachers need or have the right to discuss without parental knowledge. … You have no business discussing immature pronouns and genders. , Evolved Minds .”

A transgender student choked back tears as she spoke about the emotional distress some LGBTQ students face at school.

“I never heard the word LGBTQ from a staff member or teacher at my school,” the student said. “Anyway, my school doesn’t talk about LGBTQ at all. Also, not to mention, if anyone thinks their child is going to be affected by a rainbow flag, they should walk outside for 10 minutes and actually get real.”

A young woman who recently graduated from Mentor Public School also broke down in tears as she spoke of being “bullied” by teachers at the school for being conservative.

“A lot of the left’s tactics are deny, deny, deny and say it’s a lie and it’s not happening to our kids,” she said. “It’s happening to our kids, because it happened to me.”

“Teachers are telling them that they are ignorant of their beliefs and what they stand for and who they side with in their politics,” she added. “My senior year, I had to leave class because my teacher kept calling me a scumbag for not wearing a mask. … He felt the need to call the people next to me scumbags and dumb and conspiratorial, and that’s not true. There’s no place in school. That’s student bullying. It’s okay. No.”

A woman attacked Payne, a Republican board member, for speaking out on the issue when she has no children of her own in the school district. She was interrupted several times by community members, but Payne defended her right to speak.

“I’m all for First Amendment rights, so I’d be happy for her to finish her review of me. That’s fine,” Payne said. “I like to use mine too, so you go ahead.”

“You sit there and I don’t,” the woman shot back. “That’s the difference.”

“I will also point out the irony, which seems to be lost on some, that some board members who claim to fight for ‘parents’ rights’ are usurping and trampling on the rights of the parents they claim to represent, even though the school district doesn’t have children in them,” the woman said. She continued. “Whose rights are you fighting for anyway? Certainly not mine.”

Payne did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Several community members threatened to vote against any future levy proposed by the school board unless the pronoun policy was changed.

“One of the things I’ve noticed when you talk about retreats, the first topic you want to talk about is pronouns and the LGBTQ movement,” one woman said. “I have not heard a word about education. What are we teaching our children? It is not your responsibility to care about moral values. It is the right of parents. You are trampling on the rights of parents everywhere and you are. Violating the constitution too.”

“I see mentor students every day, unable to think critically, how to reason, can’t make a change, and maybe can’t even define what a pronoun is,” she added. “I have total empathy for anyone with gender dysphoria. I have total empathy for them, and there needs to be support for those students. That doesn’t include forcing every student in the school without parental authority or knowledge. … And so in Levi’s case, if you’re going to act on the will of Mentor’s citizens. If not to begin with, I promise you will not be granted any further charges until you realize who you work for.”

Another woman presented several situations in which teachers or school staff can find themselves in a “very difficult position” when navigating the pronoun policy.

“For example, if the school nurse calls home because your child is sick, do they have to remember to call the child by a different name when talking to the parent and to call the child by a different name while at school?” she asked. “If a child brings home graded homework, will the teacher white out the name on the paper so as not to reveal the secret that this child does something different at school? I worry that cheating is encouraged for pronoun use, or the subject, what could be next? If If one day my daughter gets pregnant unexpectedly or gets into drugs, will I be kept in the dark because the school has decided to honor her right to privacy over my right to care for my child?”

Mentor Public Schools and Heath did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiries to confirm whether the original email about pronouns was sent in error and for additional information regarding the upcoming board retreat, among other questions.

Fox News Digital has filed a public records request with the school district requesting documents and correspondence related to the matter.

