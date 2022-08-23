New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Classrooms in Columbus City Schools remained closed as city teachers watched what should have been the start of the school year.

Columbus Education Association members are expected to protest until an agreement is reached “on safe, properly maintained and fully resourced schools in every neighborhood,” Columbus Education Association spokeswoman Regina Fuentes told WBNS.

Fox News Digital spoke with parents whose children attend CCS and who have been negatively affected by the standoff. Many came down on the teachers’ side, saying the schools in the district were ‘not good enough’.

“For me, it’s not about paying teachers more. I don’t want them in a school that has mold, lead and asbestos,” said Kristen Brush, parent of two second-graders at CCS. “I went to CCS my whole life, and the maintenance of the school building is not there.

“I know the board claims they’re working on those things, but it’s been a year. I’m not going to sign them tomorrow. It’s not good enough for us.”

“My main concern is the mental health aspect for my kids,” said Anne Blankstein, mother of two students in Columbus schools. “We’ve been preparing all summer for the transition of one of my sons entering middle school. The kids were excited to go back and have a normal year. I’m trying to find a way to keep the excitement and momentum going when I start it. They’re frustrated.

“The plan is to start remote for the students from tomorrow. But there are no teachers. A deputy may be assigned to cover the children, but they will be using a standardized program. I am refusing to participate to show support for the teachers and the mental health of the children. We are already dealing with covid. Experimented. We got away with it. We’re not going back there.”

More than 94% of members of the Columbus Education Association rejected the latest contract proposal after five months of negotiations.

The union, which represents more than 4,000 school teachers, librarians, nurses and other staff, went on strike two days before the start of the school year.

Columbus City Schools students began the fall term online Wednesday as the strike continues.

CEA spokeswoman Fuentes said in a statement released, “Among several attempts to negotiate through media after walking away from the bargaining table, the school board has attempted to strike over teacher pay, teacher professional development and teacher leave.”

“Let me be clear: This strike is about our students who deserve a commitment to modern schools with heating and air conditioning, small class sizes and a well-rounded curriculum that includes art, music and PE.”

Deanna Purcell, a 12th-, 7th-, 3rd- and 1st-grader at CCS, told Fox News Digital, “My 6-year-old son also saw a speech therapist and they have a different curriculum. They won’t receive any services while online because there is no special No instructional coaches. When I brought my concerns to the district, they told me to take them elsewhere to get the services they needed.

“It takes the excitement out of going back to school. My kids won’t log in tomorrow,” Purcell added. “We stand by the teachers. Nothing has been announced that this is going to end anytime soon. I’m thinking about homeschooling them now.”

According to Cleveland.com, the most recent offer included a 3% annual salary increase for three years and 30 days of paid family leave. This is the first time the union has gone on strike since 1975, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The Ohio Board of Education met for an emergency meeting Monday evening “to have a confidential discussion,” according to a statement released by Columbus Board of Education President Jennifer Adair.

“We won’t be logging into school online. It’s a joke for our kids to log in without any real instructions. We fully support every effort by the board to secure the school as quickly as possible,” said Ashley Koch, another CCS parent. “I feel like they’re gaslighting families. People who are afraid of truancy issues are just logging kids in just for attendance purposes.”

Koch told Fox News Digital that “hopefully if the board sees that parents are really standing behind teachers and willing to keep kids out of school, they will work hard and fast to fix this problem.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther urged teachers to return to their schools and emphasize the importance of having children in the classroom.

“CEA and the school district must go back to the table and get our kids back in the classroom. A responsible solution is within reach but only if negotiations resume now,” the statement said.

