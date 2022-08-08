New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Ohio State University medical student died suddenly Saturday during the annual bike-a-thon for cancer research.

Mason Fisher, 27, was at the 100-mile mark of his 102-mile ride when he died of medical complications in Columbus.

Fisher’s family told the Columbus Dispatch that he had “heart-related issues” at the end of the Pelotonia ride.

Pelotonia is an annual three-day ride to raise funds for cancer research. Over the past 10 years, the organization — which is affiliated with Ohio State’s Cancer Research Center — has raised more than $170 million.

Fisher wrote a lengthy Facebook post in June about how passionate he was about the race. This year’s ride was his third Pelotonia ride, but his first since 2014.

“I’m excited to ride 102 miles for such a great cause and raise money and awareness for Pelotonia,” Fisher wrote.

“Over the years, I’ve seen how a cancer diagnosis has affected my family and friends,” Fisher continued. “Doing my little part makes it all the more important to me.”

Fisher also had Li-Fromeni syndrome – a rare syndrome that makes cancer more likely. His mother is also a cancer survivor.

Fisher’s Pelotonia fundraising page indicates that he was riding in memory of his friend Henry, who died of colorectal cancer in 2021.

The tragic death of a medical student has sent an outpouring of grief through the Ohio State community.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends,” Pelotonia wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State University President Christina M. Johnson also issued a statement.

“The death of a student affects the entire Buckeye family, and I know we all extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, family and friends,” Johnson said.