An Ohio man was arrested Tuesday after he entered a polling place at an elementary school and threatened to blow up voting machines.

Robert Hughes, 58, is charged with intimidation and threats of violence, a second-degree felony, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Hughes entered the polling place at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday evening.

Police said Hughes was “loud and obnoxious” while speaking negatively about Democrats. A witness told police that Hughes threatened to blow up the voting machines, the affidavit said.

Hughes was later arrested at his home on an unrelated warrant stemming from an incident in early July when he threatened to harm his neighbor.

Hughes was released on his own recognizance after posting bond. Hughes’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m

Ohio Attorney General Frank LaRose praised the Lucas County Board of Elections for “acting quickly to keep voters safe.”

“Violence will never be tolerated and will never stop us from giving every Ohioan a chance to be heard,” LaRose tweeted Tuesday morning.