An Ohio man accused of murdering four people earlier this month told police it was an “easy decision” to end the victims’ lives, according to court documents.

Stephen Marlowe, 39, is charged with twelve counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of burglary, one count of possession of a weapon under disability and one count of tampering with evidence in connection with the Aug. 5 murder, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday. Four people in a quiet Dayton neighborhood.

“For me, it was an easy decision,” Marlow allegedly told an investigator about how he felt about the events of Aug. 5, Vandalia County filings show.

Police said Marlow entered two homes that morning at 7120 Hardwick Place and shot Sarah Anderson, 41, and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla; several times. He then drove to 7214 Hardwick Place, where he shot 82-year-old Clyde Knox and 78-year-old Eva Knox multiple times before fleeing the scene, the affidavit said.

Between houses, a witness saw and confronted Marlowe, who was allegedly brandishing a gun and making “vague threats” to the witness. Another witness saw a man matching Marlowe’s description get out of a vehicle at 7214 Hardwick Avenue after hearing gunshots. When the witness went to check on his neighbors, he found Knox dead in their garage.

Additionally, security footage from Sarah Anderson’s garage allegedly shows Marlowe entering her garage and shooting Kayla multiple times before going into the house to kill her.

After executing a search warrant at Marlowe’s home, where he lived with his parents, police found a “manifesto” on a computer containing Marlowe’s name, address and life story. He apparently “talked conspiracy theories” and expressed his opinion that his neighbors were terrorists controlling other people’s minds. Police also found search results for bomb-making in Marlowe’s internet history.

After the murder, Marlowe released a pre-recorded video expressing “the first counterattack against mind control in history” and his intention to execute those responsible for the mind control—a cause he himself was willing to die for, according to police.

Security footage obtained by police shows Marlowe allegedly entering his storage unit on August 5 before the murder. When officers searched the storage unit, they found several weapons and “some writings on war.”

The FBI tracked down Marlowe the day after the August 6 murders in Kansas. Marlowe openly admitted he could not have weapons because of a previous aggravated burglary charge and told officers he had obtained his firearm from a private seller in Kansas, the affidavit states.