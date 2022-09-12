New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A gorgeous Ohio duo is completing the all-American ride of a lifetime.

Brad Ryan and his 92-year-old grandmother, Joy Ryan, have officially visited 62 of 63 US National Parks, with one more to go.

Brad Ryan and Joey Ryan joined “Fox & Friends” on Friday and shared details of their adventure that began in 2015, when Brad called his grandmother and asked if she was with him.

“I’m glad he called,” Joey Ryan said.

“I wasn’t doing anything at the time, just sitting there relaxing,” she added.

“So, he wanted to go and I was ready.”

“The Ryans have driven more than 50,000 miles to explore every corner of this beautiful country,” said Brad Ryan.

The grandson’s initial suggestion to get up and go into the woods was for the sake of his own mental health, he said.

But he revealed that bringing his grandmother on the trip with him has been “transformational” for their relationship.

“Like many people her age, she felt left behind,” he said.

“I was in my fourth year of veterinary school at Ohio State University, and I just wanted to get away from that stress … and just remember what life is really about.”

Then-85-year-old Joy Ryan experienced camping and mountain climbing for the first time, sparking the duo’s lifelong passion for travel.

“No matter how old you are, life is still happening – and [you can] Make that adventure happen for someone in your life.”

“She was 91 last year and went whitewater rafting in Alaska,” he said.

“Our message is that, no matter how old you are, life is still happening – and [you can] Make that adventure happen for someone in your life.”

Brad Ryan admits that spending time with his grandmother put the pressures of the present into perspective – and described the oldest generation as “resilient”.

“It’s been a positive experience for me in every possible way,” he said.

Brad and Joey Ryan will be making their final stop in a national park in American Samoa.