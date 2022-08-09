New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dolly Parton The Imagination Library led Ohio Governor Mike DeWine to declare Aug. 9 Honorable Dolly Parton Day ahead of the country singer’s visit to the state.

Parton will stop in Columbus, Ohio for lunch with Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine to celebrate and promote the Imagination Library program.

The Imagination Library Book Prize Programme. The program mails free books to children under the age of five, regardless of family income. According to the Imagination Library website, the program began in 1995 in Parton’s hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee.

The book prize program quickly became a success and began to expand nationally and later globally. After the program’s success in the United States, the program was launched in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The newest addition to the Imagination Library is the Republic of Ireland, where the program launched in 2019.

This program has been going on for many years and has reached many milestones. In 2011, audio and Braille books were added, and in 2016, the library began sending out one million books each month. In 2020, the library gave away its 150 millionth book.

To date, a total of over two million children have registered for the program and over 186 million books have been gifted to children around the world.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the library mails out 327,000 books each month Children of Ohio.