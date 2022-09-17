New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Ohio police chief personally thanked four good Samaritans who helped an officer who was attacked by a man during a traffic stop.

The suspect, David Kaubeck, 64, was pulled over for speeding by Officer Stacey Wright, 30, along Lost Nation Road in Willoughby, suburban Cleveland.

Wright pulled Koubeck over for speeding on September 10. The suspect was going 35 mph going 57 mph, Wright is heard telling him on dashcam footage.

Shocking video shows Koubeck ignoring Wright’s request for his license as he exits his black 2009 Chevrolet Malibu. Koubeck insists he needs to get into the back of the car to get his driver’s license. Wright appears to be contacting the Willoughby Police Department for backup.

Wright demands that Kaubek sit on the curb; But he shouts, ‘I did not sit! I’m not sitting!’

After the suspect refused Wright’s several commands to put his hands behind his back or on the vehicle, a “physical struggle” ensued.

Koubek appears to outwit Wright in the struggle, until four good Samaritans appear to aid Wright and subdue Koubek.

“You don’t do that to a woman. Do you understand me?” A person yells at Koubek.

The good Samaritans leave when a backup officer shows up who helps Wright take Koubek into custody.

Koubeck has been charged with assault on an officer, resisting arrest, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt. He will be produced in court on September 22.

Willoughby Police Chief Jim Schultz later wrote a personal note to the four Good Samaritans who helped Wright, thanking them for their quick intervention.

“I am proud of our community and the tremendous support we receive on a daily basis,” Schulz said in a Facebook post. “Saturday is another great example. I appreciate it so much! Thank you!”

The Willoughby Police Department has not released the names of the good Samaritans who stopped to help the officer, but confirmed they identified three of the four.