New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The final two former fraternity members convicted in the death of an Ohio Bowling Green State University student last year were sentenced to six weeks in prison this week.

Troy Henrikson and Jacob Crean were sentenced Wednesday after being acquitted in May of more serious charges — including involuntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter — in the March 2021 death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Henrickson, 24, of Grove City, Ohio, was convicted of hazing and failure to comply with minor alcohol laws and was sentenced to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest. Crean, 21, of Delaware, Ohio, was convicted of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and failure to comply and was sentenced to 42 days in jail.

Alcohol-related hazing death of Ohio student accidental

Authorities say Foltz, a sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, died of alcohol poisoning after a fraternity initiation event in which he was pressured to finish an entire bottle of alcohol — a ritual. He was found unconscious by a roommate after members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity dropped him off at his apartment. Foltz died three days after being placed on life support.

Six other former fraternity members pleaded guilty to various charges, and some testified against Henrikson and Crean. Some were sentenced to between 7 and 28 days in prison, and all were ordered to spend 28 days in house arrest.

Bowling Green sophomore’s organs to be donated after alcohol-related hazing incident

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Foltz’s parents, Corey and Shari Foltz, said the young man “will now face the consequences of his actions.”

“What they did was cruel, senseless and destructive – to their lives and ours – and it was not done in secret,” he said in a prepared statement. “We demand accountability, not just for Stone, but for every parent across the country who is sending their child off to college. We firmly believe that university leaders will meet their legal responsibilities by protecting our child from harm. We hope they do one. Blame everyone. Stop by, recognize their role in Stone’s death, and join us in the effort to end the smoke in Ohio and across the country.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The family has sued the university, alleging that “the PIKE chapter broke its promise and did nothing to stop it.” The university called the death a tragedy but said the family’s lawsuit was not merited.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.