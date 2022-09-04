New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Ohio father has been charged with manslaughter after police say he intentionally left his 1-year-old son in a car where the temperature exceeded 130 degrees Fahrenheit.

Landon Parrott, 19, has been charged with murder, two counts of child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter and is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail, New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin said in a statement on Facebook Friday.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, New Philadelphia police were notified at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that a 1-year-old boy had been brought to the emergency room by his father and was unresponsive.

Goodwin said that during the initial investigation, detectives “found inconsistent information provided by the father.” As the investigation continues and evidence is collected, the father is confronted with new information and confesses to detectives what happened to his son.

“The child died after being left unattended in a car for approximately 5 hours with outside temperatures of 87 degrees,” the chief wrote. “During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but a deliberate act to avoid disturbing the child while at home.”

Surveillance video recorded across the street from the parents’ apartment shows the parrot with the child around 8:30 a.m. and not returning until 1:50 a.m., when he returns to the car to pick up his wife from work, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

“We estimate that this would have made the interior of the car about 130 degrees and the child was trapped in there in a car seat with no fluid, no air conditioning, no nothing,” New Philadelphia Police Det. Captain Ty Norris told the outlet. “Heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking to see this unfold before your eyes.”

Norris said that during an interview with police, Parrott admitted that he knew the dangers of leaving children in hot cars from the news, but chose to do so to avoid his son causing a disturbance in the apartment.