The father of a 22-year-old Ohio woman who shot and killed her ex-boyfriend as he tried to break into the family home said her ex-boyfriend’s personality changed dramatically after moving to California and using drugs, including acid.

A grand jury declined to indict homeowner Michelle Duckrow in the July 31 shooting outside the home of 22-year-old James Rail in Sidney, Ohio. Duckrow’s daughter, Alison Duckrow, previously dated Rell, but they ended their relationship 18 months ago.

The Daily Mail has obtained new footage showing Alison Duckrow in the interrogation room after the shooting. In the nearly 9-minute video, the young woman sits at a table in front of a female investigator without a wired microphone and describes how she and Rail last broke up in late 2019 because he was “rude. All the time” and she “didn’t want to deal with it.”

At the end of the interview, the investigator asked if Rail had used drugs and, if so, what was his drug of choice.

“He’s done drugs,” Allison Duckrow said. “He liked to do acid a lot – back then. I don’t know anything recent because he went to California a long time ago and then came back, so I don’t know if he liked to start something while he was there. .”

She said he smoked marijuana and used acid, but said she wasn’t sure about any other substances.

“He was great in high school, but after he came back from California, he was just different,” she said. “Like, his best friend or whatever he just started acting shitty. No one wanted to deal with that.”

The young woman said she came home on the morning of July 31 to find her ex-boyfriend in front of her house. She went in and knocked on the door and told father and mother that Rail was there. Allison Duckrow told the investigator that she considered calling the police but was hesitant, so she instead tried to speak to Rell through the ring doorbell and told him to leave several times.

“He kept ringing the doorbell… and as soon as you started talking to him, the doorbell would start recording,” she explained. “So, you can hear both dad and mom—because I was saying I don’t want to talk to him—oh man, she doesn’t want to talk to you. You’d better just leave right and if she wants to get in touch, she’ll ignore us. He stood there.”

Alison Duckrow said her father went into the garage to try to answer the rail, but when her ex-boyfriend started fiddling with the front door handle, her father went and got his gun “just in case.” Then the rails “really started banging on the door,” she added.

She said that her dad went and physically closed the door, but “I don’t know how, because you’ve seen my dad and he’s a big man, but somehow he starts pushing my dad” from the other side of the door.

Alison Duckrow said she was on the phone to 911 when the rail broke the glass and the door frame came loose, and she ran for cover before hearing the gunshots. Soon the police arrived at the scene.