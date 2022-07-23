New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An Ohio couple celebrated 79 years of marriage last month, and now they’re celebrating a new milestone — their 100th birthday.

June Mallicott was born on July 13, 1922, while her husband Hubert Mallicott was born 10 days later on July 23, 1922.

Family, friends, neighbors and church members joined the couple on Friday, July 15 at Eaton Road Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio, where a joint birthday party was held from 4 to 7 p.m.

About 130 guests stayed to celebrate with the couple.

“We just live day by day and suddenly we’re 100 years old,” Hubert Mallicot told Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

The long-suffering couple first met in 1941 at the Eaton Road Church of God, then under a different name.

In September of the same year, they attended a church revival with their respective groups of friends.

Hubert was sitting behind June in the pew – and at one point she looked back at him and smiled. He was hit.

“After the service, down the street … there was an ice cream parlor, so all the young people went to the parlor, got ice cream and talked and had a nice afternoon together,” Hubert recalled. “There were no cars or anything. So, she went her way and I went to mine. I thought about how I could approach. And I decided that the church was the best place.”

“I was only 19 and a country boy. And I thought, ‘She looks like she’s wearing red.'”

“So come Sunday, I went to church, and she was there,” he continued. “We sat together and talked and had a good relationship.”

They repeated the routine for a few weeks – and their first official date was at the local county fair. Hubert said he remembers sharing his first kiss with June after the fair at June’s house.

“I really didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I was only 19 and a country boy. And I thought, ‘She looks like she’s wearing red.'”

He added, “I reached over and gave her a little hug and a kiss.”

He was so scared by their kiss that he immediately ran out the door.

Naturally, Jun began to worry whether he was crazy for his sudden escape. For a week, his mind was confused.

When he saw June again, “there was no animosity” and “all things were good.”

Their friendship and romance continued to blossom throughout the year.

June and Hubert Malicott have three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In November 1942, Hubert enlisted in the US Navy to fight in World War II.

He trained at Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois and then went to torpedo school for five months in Newport, Rhode Island.

June stood by him and supported the war effort by manufacturing munitions at a machinery company in Ohio.

“Time was running out. We had to decide what to do,” Hubert said. “We decided it was time to get married.”

With little time to waste, the couple traveled overnight to Indiana to take a premarital blood test, which was required for a marriage license at the time.

They immediately returned to Hamilton, so they could marry in the church where their relationship first began. June borrowed a dress from a cousin and arranged a bouquet of roses from the church’s climbing rose porch.

On June 8, 1943, their pastor pronounced them husband and wife.

After their intimate wedding, Hubert had to board a cross-country train for his deployment. He moved from San Francisco to Honolulu.

He was stationed at Pearl Harbor and spent two years working on torpedoes and submarines.

“We weren’t allowed any telephone or telegraph — any kind of communication that would identify where we were,” Hubert told Fox News Digital. “Walking through the commissary one evening, and there was a grass skirt on the wall.”

“That kind of gave me an idea,” he said.

“If I could send it back [June], might give her some clues as to where I was. So, I packed it up and sent it to her and about two or three weeks [later], I got back a beautiful lady in a grass skirt. Well, that message went out and we got the answer.”

“मी माझ्या पत्नीला एक टेलिग्राम पाठवला [about] When I’m home,” Hubert said. “When we pulled into the station in Anderson, Indiana, there was nobody on the platform. But walking along the long track of the train again there was that beautiful girl, dressed really nice and beautiful. And the conductor said, ‘She’s waiting for you.’ It was a good arrival.”

The couple reunited, built their home on a five-acre farm, and raised three children, Joe, Sam, and Theresa, all now adults.

“Now they’re married and raising their family,” Hubert said, adding that he and June have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

“It’s been a very happy marriage,” he added.

June admits that she has a good marriage with Hubert and that they are very compatible.

She spoke intermittently due to speech limitations caused by a stroke she suffered two years ago.

“[It’s been] It’s so easy to get along,” June said. “We didn’t even fight.”

Their daughter, Jo Mallicott, confirmed to Fox News Digital that she doesn’t recall her parents ever having a harsh word for each other.

“We may have had our differences. But we always worked it out,” Hubert said. “Our attitude has been that you don’t hurt the person you love. And if you have an issue or a fight, take care of it, don’t let it fester, think it through, talk it out and work it out and move on. With your life.”

On the other hand, Joon said that keeping calm is an easy thing because her husband is handsome.

The Malicoats are fixtures at their churches and have each served in various teaching positions.

“My wife, with her musical background, is a choir director who does a cantata for Christmastime, and she’s done a really good job with it,” Hubert said.

He added, “I have always said that where God is, there is a happy home.” “It’s just a good life. Good teamwork. Good home.”

So far, the couple has no special birthday wishes. He blew out 100 birthday candles on his cake with the help of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Hubert said he wasn’t sure why he and his wife were so lucky to share their 100th birthday together – but his daughter Jo said it was possible in their genetics.

“Father’s mother was 104. Father’s grandfather lived [for] 100 years from 1822 to 1922,” Joe told Fox News Digital. “So, they inherited good health.”

Both June and Hubert’s families are from Kentucky; How their parents imparted their farming knowledge.

“We raised chickens. Dad had his own beef cattle and we had our own meat, whether it was pork or beef or chicken,” Joe said.

“Mom had a lot of big gardens, and so we had green beans, corn, beets, lettuce—any vegetable you could think of. If it grew in Ohio, we had it. And Mom canned it or froze it or dried it. So, before that was a thing, we Eat healthy.”

She added, “Now all the health magazines tell you to grow your own food. That’s how they grew up. In their day if you didn’t make your own food, you’d starve.”

“So, they learned how to do it as children. And that’s how they raised us.”

Jo Mallicot added that she thinks the key to her parents’ longevity is that they are always busy.

“They never sat down and got lazy,” Joe concluded. “We have five acres and there’s always a fence and there’s always work to be done.”