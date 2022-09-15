New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Almost six years ago, a family bakery in Ohio began a David vs. Goliath legal battle that had been in operation for more than a century by stopping a shopkeeper to defend its name against false accusations of racism against Oberlin College.

Last month, Gibson’s Bakery was able to close the book on the legal battle after the school eventually agreed to pay $36.59 in damages after the Ohio Supreme Court declined to appeal the verdict.

Lorna Gibson, owner of the bakery, spoke to Fox News Digital this week and described the false allegations as determined in her goal to restore the family business to its former glory.

“I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. I can actually get some stock back in my store and hire some employees,” Lorna Gibson said in a phone interview Monday, noting that she can now repair compressors and freezers. In the last few years. “So I’m going to bring it back and I plan to make it stronger.”

Gibson said tensions rose on the Oberlin campus on Nov. 9, 2016, after former President Trump was elected to the White House.

“My understanding from what I heard was that it had a lot to do with the election. And [Lorna’s husband David Gibson] He had mentioned to me that he had been told that things were very volatile around the city because of the elections,” she said.

Her son, Allyn Gibson, was working at the store that evening and chased down a black student from the school who tried to pick up two bottles of wine and buy a third bottle with a fake ID. According to Lorna Gibson, two other black students at Oberlin College also joined the incident, which led to physical altercations and “accusations of racial profiling, focusing on the fact that my son, who was white, stopped them.” .

The controversy left Eileen Gibson “so badly beaten,” Lorna Gibson detailed the bakery battle in a recent essay. Allyn Gibson is the fifth generation of the family to help run the store.

All three students were arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges and read a statement saying the bakery was not racist, according to court documents.

Attorneys for the bakery told Fox News Digital in an interview that shoplifting is a common occurrence among school students totaling more than $60,000 a year, with Gibson being “one of the main targets.”

Lorna Gibson noted that shoplifting is “always a problem” and that students aren’t the only ones targeting stores. A day before the Nov. 9 incident, the bakery stopped a shoplifting incident. The policy at the establishment was always the same and every unsuspecting shoplifter was treated the same, she said. The police will be called, but not in an attempt to punish the suspect, but to teach them that stealing is wrong.

A day after the November 9 incident, student anger erupted, directed at the bakery. Claims of racism echoed across campus. Students boycotted the bakery and staged protests outside the establishment, creating an unfounded stigma that has been heavily burdened on the bakery since 2016.

The Oberlin College Student Senate even passed a resolution accusing the bakery’s owners of being racist, which was emailed to the school community, Fox News Digital previously reported. And the school closed all its longstanding business, including the bakery.

Meredith Raimondo, a former vice president and dean of students at Oberlin College, also handed out a flyer stating the bakery is a “racist institution with a long record of racial profiling and discrimination,” according to court documents. College resources were used to print flyers and buy food and other materials for the protesters, court documents also show.

Lorna Gibson said that while many in the community affected by the bakery and others across the country have offered support, the allegations have hit the financial struggle hard.

Lorna Gibson said the claims led to a boycott of the bakery and a student boycott of the business.

“We couldn’t pay salaries, so we had to let go of half our staff and reduce our working hours,” she wrote in her recent essay. She added that the shelves were empty because there was no foot traffic and there was no reason to stock the store. Gone are the days of bustling mornings with people buying pastries. Those days changed to “one or two customers in the morning”.

The bakery’s legal battle was launched in 2017, when it filed a lawsuit against Oberlin College alleging that it was defamed by false accusations of racism.

At the time, Lorna Gibson was joined in the fight by her husband and father-in-law, who were adamant that the false accusations would not derail their business.

Her husband, David Gibson, died of pancreatic cancer in 2019 at the age of 65. Her father-in-law, Allyn Gibson Sr., 93, died earlier this year.

Before her husband’s death, she “promised to keep the doors open, no matter what,” according to an essay she wrote earlier this month.

She has done exactly that.

“When he passed away, we missed our 40th anniversary by about three months. We were together for a long time. And in fact – to give you an idea of ​​how much this bakery meant to him – he fought until the very end. Five days before he passed away, he was upstairs with a candy cane. and making ribbon candy,” she said. “And that’s my plan. I’m not going to give up. We’re going to keep going.”

According to the bakery’s lead attorney, Lee Plakas, David Gibson did not want to disclose his cancer diagnosis to the jury as the case proceeded through court.

“They didn’t want someone to taint this battle and the hopeful affirmation of the family’s 137-year reputation as being based on compassion,” Plakas told Fox News Digital.

A jury ultimately found School and Raimondo guilty of defamation. The jury found the college guilty of intentional infliction of emotional distress on the bakery owners.

The jury originally awarded the bakery $44 million, but damages were later reduced to $25 million. In 2019, the court ordered Oberlin to pay the bakery an additional $6.5 million to reimburse it for its legal fees. The payment was withheld while Oberlin worked to appeal the decision.

The Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear Oberlin College’s appeal of the $25 million decision on Aug. 30. The school has now started payment processing for $36.59 million, including $4,300 accrued as daily interest for more than 1,000 days of default.

“We are disappointed by the court’s decision. However, this does not diminish our respect for the law and the integrity of our legal system,” Oberlin said in a press release following the state Supreme Court’s decision.

“This case is painful for everyone. We hope that the conclusion of the case will begin the healing process for our entire community,” it said.

What inspired Lorna Gibson in this fight, and what drove her husband to fight to his death, was to wash the stain of false racism from the bakery and the family’s name.

Plakas recounted what Allen Gibson Sr. had said before his death: “‘I have worked my whole life. All the right things for the right cause, helping everyone regardless of race, color or creed. And, at the end of my life , they’re branding me. And people will look at my grave and say, ‘There’s a racist.’

Lorna Gibson and Plakas told Fox News Digital that Aileen Gibson Sr. was a fixture on campus, who loved talking to Ohio City students and residents and always had a smile on her face. He would arrive at the bakery every morning, even in the 80s, at 4:30 or 5 in the morning and fill the delivery truck with large orders to deliver to the college.

“He loved to tell stories, stories from the past. He’d always sit out front and people would just gather around him and the kids would gather. And he’d talk about the store and its history and its past. Everybody. People in town knew him,” Lorna Gibson said.

But his life turned upside down when false allegations spread.

“As it progressed and vicious rumors began to spread, people were afraid to be seen talking to him in front of the store. And the testimony was that it broke Grandpa’s heart, it broke David’s heart,” said Plakas, adding that Lorna Gibson was also heartbroken by the allegations.

Plakas noted that Oberlin is a small town, with just over 8,000 residents, and that “the college literally controls everything.”

“So when they say something or reinforce something, you know, people listen, even though they know it’s not true,” Plakas said.

He said that after the saga many observers and commentators called the battle a David vs. Goliath story, Oberlin has hired 20 lawyers from powerful cities like Washington, D.C., and is armed with nearly $1 billion in donations. Bakeri added that it was “disturbing” that the college had not yet apologized for its conduct through the exam.

For Lorna Gibson, she has zeroed in on bringing life back into the business and will also welcome the school as a customer for daily deliveries.

“I would welcome their business,” she said, “I want to get this city back where everyone can come together.”