A woman searching for her missing dog in Ohio found a set of bones that belonged to a woman who disappeared five years ago, authorities said this week.

The remains were found last month in the woods east of Youngstown, Ohio, police said Tuesday. They were wrapped in a cloth and taken to the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities later confirmed the remains were those of Amy Hambrick, a 29-year-old mother who disappeared after leaving her home on Nov. 11, 2017, to visit a friend in North Jackson.

Youngstown Police Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said the woman who found the remains was looking for her dog.

Youngstown State University’s Department of Anthropology, Dr. Lorraine Lees and forensic dentists collected the bones and determined them to be Hambrick based on her jawbone and dental records, authorities said.

However, her cause of death remains uncertain due to the condition of the remains. It was not clear how long the remains had been there.

“Every avenue of investigation has been used over the past five years, including numerous interviews, searches of residences, use of cadaver dogs and serving legal processes on digital and cellular records,” Simon said.

Despite the discovery, investigators are still trying to figure out how Hambrick ended up in the woods and how she died.

“Somebody knows what happened,” Simon said.

Hambrick leaves behind a daughter who was 10 years old at the time of her disappearance.