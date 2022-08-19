Offshore patrol vessel HMCS DeWolf returns to Halifax after generator failure

A generator failure forced HMCS Harry DeWolf, a new ship that was designed for Arctic waters, to abandon its voyage to northern Canada to join HMCS Margaret Brook in a sovereignty exercise.

Speaking to CBC News aboard HMCS Margaret Brook, Navy Capt. Sheldon Gillies, commander of the Canadian Task Force north, said at 2:00 pm ET that the ship was southwest of Newfoundland en route to Halifax Harbor for repairs.

Gillis said diesel generator number four, one of the generators needed for propulsion, had failed.

“In order to make sure the ship is fully prepared for operations in the north, the decision was made to turn her back to Halifax harbor for repairs, and then put the ship on the road again,” Gillis said.

There are four generators aboard the offshore patrol ship, Gillis said. Two at the front of the ship and two at the back.

Three running generators

The ship left Halifax with three generators running because generator number three was broken and a technician was waiting for a part to arrive. He said the plan was to make repairs up north when the part arrived.

Gillis said it is “totally safe” to operate this type of vessel on three generators, and the vessel is fully certified to operate safely.

He said that when the ship arrives in Halifax late Sunday night or early Monday morning, experts will determine what repairs are needed.

Despite the mechanical issues, Gillis said the Navy has “total confidence” in the ships.

“This is technology and technology breaks down. It doesn’t matter what industry you work in. In this case, it is a warship, and we are going to do exactly what is needed, ”he said.

“We will make repairs as quickly as we can, as safely as we can, and get the ship back into service.”

MORE TOP STORIES