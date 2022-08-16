New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An effort to oust Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has stalled after county officials determined more than 195,000 signatures were invalid.

Richie Greenberg, who led the campaign in San Francisco to recall Chesa Boudin, hopes that, despite the setback, the measure can still make it to the ballot if the recall committee rejects the county’s findings, ultimately meeting the required signature threshold.

“Gascon shouldn’t be emboldened by this setback right now,” Greenberg said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends First.” “There are still 21 days from now for the signatures to be reviewed, but still, 37 different cities and LA County have already held town councils to take a vote of no confidence. 98% of Gascon’s own staff, his own assistant DA’s, all… support his recall.”

Los Angeles da Gascon pushes for gun control amid spike in crime, reaction to release of convicted killers

“So he’s got an uphill battle and also in court,” he said, adding that Gascon would lose his re-election in 2024 if the recall is not successful.

The county registrar found 520,050 signatures valid, short of the required 566,857 valid signatures.

The recall effort garnered 715,833 petition signatures in hopes that the additional support would provide enough of a buffer to meet the threshold, while also accounting for the number of signatures that would disqualify the county.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Greenberg said the committee will “take every legal advantage to ensure that all votes and all signatures are counted” over the next three weeks.

Gascon weighed in on the blow via Twitter, calling the effort a one “attempt to usurp political power” Crime has increased across the district.

“My primary focus is and will remain keeping us safe and creating a more equitable justice system for all,” he wrote.