Officials said four people were injured in a boat explosion in Florida

Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department said boaters tried to refuel their boat after starting it at the Halifax Harbor Marina just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when it exploded. Fox 35.
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to a local hospital for burns.
First responders treated the remaining three patients at the scene and released them without being transported to the hospital.