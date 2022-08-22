Officials said four people were injured in a boat explosion in Florida

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said boaters tried to refuel their boat after starting it at the Halifax Harbor Marina just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when it exploded. Fox 35.

A woman in her 50s was airlifted to a local hospital for burns.

First responders treated the remaining three patients at the scene and released them without being transported to the hospital.