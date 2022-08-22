closer
Video

Officials said four people were injured in a boat explosion in Florida

Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said. (Credit: Daytona Beach Fire Department)

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said boaters tried to refuel their boat after starting it at the Halifax Harbor Marina just after 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, when it exploded. Fox 35.

Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said.

Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said.
(Daytona Beach Fire Department)

A woman in her 50s was airlifted to a local hospital for burns.

Click here to get the Fox News app

  • Florida boat firefighters
    Image 1 of 4

    Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

  • Florida smoke
    Image 2 of 4

    Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

  • Florida fire
    Image 3 of 4

    Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

  • Florida boat
    Image 4 of 4

    Four people were injured in a boat explosion at a Florida marina, Florida officials said. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

First responders treated the remaining three patients at the scene and released them without being transported to the hospital.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and Twitter @asabes10.