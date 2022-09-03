Officials in Jackson, Mississippi say the water problem is not new

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

There are bottled water donation sites around the city of Jackson, Mississippi. Residents are looking for solutions to the current water crisis, which has left them with contaminated water and extremely low pressure.

On Tuesday, August 30, the Pearl River flooded, causing technical problems in Mississippi’s capital city’s water system. Now, more than 160,000 residents in Jackson and Hinds County are without drinking water.

Eric Brown is a Jackson resident. He says the timing of this depressing event adds to its impact.

“It’s really frustrating, you know, especially this time of year. Everybody’s getting ready for school. We have work in the morning. We’re trying to go about our daily routine without the necessary resources that we hope we need to start. And Go about our day,” Brown said.

Hinds County includes the city of Jackson. County Administrator, Kenneth Wayne Jones, oversees operations. He says the city’s water system had problems before the Pearl River flooded.

“Being a part of local government, we’ve seen this over the years. It totally crashed in 1989. And, they went back, got a little federal assistance and put some things together and made it this far,” Jones said.

Resident Chris Gray Sr. says he was also aware of the city’s chronic water system problems.

For the last 30-some years, we’ve had this problem where we’ve been trying to come up with a funding plan to straighten out the system,” Gray said.

According to the most recent US Census, Jackson’s population is 82.5% black. Administrator Jones agrees with residents, saying that federal funding has been given to neighborhoods with low urban populations. This, he feels, has left Jackson with insufficient funding to address the water issue.

“We can’t ignore the fact that resources were allocated, and the community was deprived because they were sending resources and resources were being allocated to other areas,” Jones said.

He says there is a silver lining in all the chaos.

“A declaration of emergency has already been filed. Washington, DC is now watching. So, now we can say that something is going to be done about what we’ve been dealing with for years,” Jones said.

He says the city and county hope to have all water pumps in working order within the next two weeks and residents will have safe drinking water.