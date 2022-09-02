Officers were told the toddler was in the truck before the Kawartha Lakes shooting took place, audio reports.

Audio footage of a father and toddler being fatally shot by police in Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, sheds new light on moments before police opened fire and what they may have known before the collision.

Police radio recording shows that officers were told that on November 26, 2020, there was a child in a truck they were pursuing through mostly rural areas, and that, according to one officer, the driver held a gun to his own head. .

The harassment began with a reported kidnapping of a child earlier that day and ended with the fatal shooting of 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro and his 33-year-old father, and severely wounding an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer.

Ontario police announced the news on Wednesday. three officers charged in shooting – one count of manslaughter and criminal negligence resulting in death – the death of a child.

The audio was recorded by Sean Salo, a freelance journalist who runs the Peterborough Scanner Feed, a website that publishes emergency radio communications from a community northeast of Toronto.

“I hope the release of this recording will help you understand the situation a little better,” Salo wrote, posting the 12-minute recording on YouTube.

CBC News is not showing the full video as some may find it disturbing.

LISTEN | The child is in the car, the officers said: “There is a child in this car,” the police dispatcher said before the fatal shooting. Duration 0:41 At the beginning of the 12-minute police scanner footage, the dispatcher informs the Ontario Provincial Police that there is a child in the car they are pursuing. A recording of the November 2020 incident was posted online the day after three officers were charged in the death of 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro.

“He’s desperate”

The footage begins with the officers searching for the father and his rusty Toyota Tundra.

Initially, a female voice, who appears to be the dispatcher, alerts the officers that there is a child in the truck.

“Inform the units that there is a child in this car. There is a child in this car,” she says.

Moments later, an officer following the truck warns another waiting for him: “He’s in despair… he’s got a gun to his head.”

“I have a negotiator ready,” the woman says.

LISTEN | Police on the run: Police note the man they are chasing looks ‘desperate’ in the scanner footage Duration 0:39 As their pursuit continues, police scanner footage shows an officer remarking that the driver of the vehicle appears “desperate” and has a gun pointed at his head. The footage was posted online a day after three Ontario police officers were charged with the 2020 murder of 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro.

About a minute later, the police can be heard requesting a canine unit and a helicopter.

The chase continues down Pigeon Lake Road – officers say the driver maintains a speed of about 170 kilometers an hour – as they are told to “back off” and give the suspect a seat. The police at this point seem to be directing the car towards the studded belt.

A few seconds later there is a loud crack, followed by a groan.

Another person can be heard shouting, “Drop it!” before firing – about seven shots.

“Shots, shots! Officer killed! the cry of one officer is heard.

This is followed by another series of loud bangs – it is not clear if they fire – followed by a few moments of silence. The next two minutes are mostly silence and distorted audio.

Around 8:25 am, someone is heard calling for an ambulance.

“An ambulance is on its way,” the dispatcher said.

The officers opened fire

CBC Toronto attempted to independently verify the recording by sharing it with the OPP.

OPP spokesman Bill Dixon confirmed that the security forces “are aware that the audio recording of the dispatch is online.”

“It would be inappropriate for me to provide any information regarding the injuries sustained by our member. All details will be part of the evidence presented in court,” Dixon wrote in an email.

This was previously reported by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU). officers tried to intercept father’s truck when it crashed into an OPP cruiser and another car on Pigeon Lake Road. One of the officers who was standing outside the cruiser at the time was seriously injured in the process, as previously reported by SIU, but did not provide any details.

According to the SIU, three police officers opened fire, injuring the boy in the truck and his father.

The boy was pronounced dead on the spot. His father was taken to the hospital and died a week later from his injuries. SIU has yet to release his official name.

Police said four handguns were found at the scene, three of which belonged to officers and one was found near the father’s truck.

The SIU said it interviewed 18 police officers and 14 civilians last year as part of its investigation.

On Thursday, he said he would not comment on the case as it is now in court.

The accused officers are due to appear in court in Lindsey, Ontario on Oct. 6.