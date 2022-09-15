Off-label use of antipsychotics by nursing home patients not monitored in rural Manitoba

A gap in Manitoba’s reporting system means most nursing homes in the province are unable to keep track of how many residents receive antipsychotics without being diagnosed.

A CBC study found that nearly a quarter of residents in 38 Winnipeg nursing homes receive these powerful drugs without a clear clinical need.

But the extent of the problem in the province’s other 87 houses is unknown because no data is collected and the houses don’t release those numbers publicly.

Melissa Marchischuk’s mother, 87, has dementia and lives in a nursing home in Minnesosa.

For the past five years, her mother has received the antipsychotic risperidone. She said her mother had not been diagnosed with the mental illness the drug was intended to treat.

“I think they’re just trying to give them a sedative,” Marchyschuk told CBC News.

“But risperidone is not the best way to calm them down.”

During periods when her 87-year-old mother did not take risperidone, Melissa Marchischuk says her dementia symptoms improved. (Simon Hogan/Shutterstock)

Antipsychotics such as risperidone are used to treat a variety of mental health conditions, but mostly for those that involve psychotic symptoms such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.

Risperidone can be used in the short term to treat severe dementia of the Alzheimer’s type, according to Health Canada .

Marchyschuk said her mother was no longer walking and was in a reclining wheelchair. She needs to be fed and offered water, and doesn’t always make sense when she talks.

But on the occasions when she had to go to the hospital and all her medications were canceled, Marchyschuk said that her mother’s cognitive abilities improved.

“As soon as she gets better, she will go back to risperidone and everything will be lost,” Marchyschuk said.

“When my mother took risperidone, she got worse. Like the fears and what the mind goes through with dementia, I felt it got worse.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority keeps track of which residents receive medication without a diagnosis and reports it to the Canadian Institute of Health Information.

Institute publishes these issues annually which allows Winnipeggers to see how each nursing home operates and which one prescribes the most off-label antipsychotics.

Provinces such as Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario also report these figures to the institute, allowing for a full analysis of provincial use of antipsychotics in nursing homes.

Manitoba is shown not to have a rating of “potentially inappropriate” use of antipsychotics in nursing homes on the Canadian Institute of Health Information map. (TSIKHI)

The lack of data in Manitoba nursing homes outside of Winnipeg is a problem, says Dr. Sameer Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto.

“They can do a lot better than Winnipeg. They can do much worse. But when you don’t really have any data, you can’t track what you don’t actually measure,” Sinha said.

Manitoba Liberal Party health critic John Gerrard agrees.

“People in rural [nursing] at home are not second-class people. They deserve the same control and standards as the people in Winnipeg,” he said.

Health regions outside of Winnipeg were able to provide a global figure showing the overall percentage of residents taking antipsychotics. The numbers show that the rates were much higher outside of Winnipeg.

This number does not distinguish between those diagnosed with a medical condition that may require medication and those who are given off-label medications for dementia or behavior control.

They also do not provide a breakdown of the percentage for each nursing home.

Percentage of residents taking antipsychotics in July/August 2022:

Interlake-East Regional Health Authority – 35.7%

Northern Health Region – 33.2%

Prairie Health – 31.6%

Southern Health – 29.5%

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority – 28.4%

Sinha says the public and healthcare professionals need to know all the information about the use of these drugs so they can ask the right questions.

“In these settings, where they have a higher rate of prescribing antipsychotics, is there a higher rate of diagnosed psychosis, for example, that would require these medications?” he said.

“Is this a justified change or is there something that tells us there is room for improvement in the quality of care provided?” he asked.

“[Or] another factor that may need further understanding?”

Drug use monitored every 3 months: health regions

Four health regions outside of Winnipeg provided reports on how they control the use of antipsychotics in their homes.

All told CBC News that, as per Manitoba Health policy, individual drug reviews are done every three months for every resident.

Often, use of these medications begins before the resident is allowed into the home, so a “structured approach” is required for the resident’s discharge, a Prairie Mountain Health spokesperson said.

During the three-month drug reviews, residents are re-evaluated and explored “opportunities for dose reduction or discontinuation,” according to an Interlake-East Regional Health Authority spokesman.

A spokeswoman for Manitoba’s health minister, Audrey Gordon, declined to say whether the government would change the reporting structure for rural health districts on the use of antipsychotics in nursing homes. (STV news pool)

When asked on Wednesday if they would consider getting rural nursing homes to start tracking it, Health Minister Audrey Gordon said it was “up to the clinicians.”

“If families feel that there is a gap in the data being collected or information being tracked, we can certainly bring this to the attention of the regional and Shared Health authorities,” she said.

Draper Houston, the minister’s spokesman, declined to say whether the government would agree to change the reporting structure for rural health regions.

Instead, he offered a brief statement to the effect that “all regional health authorities regularly conduct drug reviews with patients.”

Marchischuk says it’s time for the rest of Manitoba to catch up with Winnipeg when it comes to reports of the use of these drugs.

“It needs to be tracked,” she said.