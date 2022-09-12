New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An off-duty officer with the New York Police Department has been charged with molesting a woman over the weekend.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told Fox News Digital that an off-duty NYPD officer was charged and arrested Sunday with forcible touching and sexual assault.

The off-duty officer has been identified as 38-year-old Julio Alcantara-Santiago.

Alcantara-Santiago allegedly touched the breast of a 52-year-old woman at Yankee Stadium’s Hard Rock Cafe, the New York Daily News reported.

His arraignment is pending in Bronx Criminal Court on Monday, the media outlet added.