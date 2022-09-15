New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley have only been teammates for one season, but Barkley doesn’t need to be on Barkley’s team to be amazed by what Beckham does.

After the New York Giants selected Barkley with the second pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the G-Men traded Beckham to the Cleveland Browns, even though he was in the second year of a five-year extension.

But Barkley and Beckham remain friends.

After missing most of 2020, the Giants’ 25-year-old had the best game of his career on Sunday, following a frustrating, injury-riddled 2021 season. Barkley ran for 164 yards and a touchdown in the season opener and caught the game-winning two-point conversion.

Despite being underdogs, the Giants traveled to Tennessee to beat the Titans 21-20.

Barkley is the league’s leading rusher since Barry Sanders, and Beckham puts him in that elite category.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley ready to prove doubters wrong: ‘F— everybody’

“I can’t lie watching @saquon do what he does…one of the best things about putting on cleats, seeing it with my own eyes,” Beckham tweeted on Thursday.

Beckham also praised another former legend with whom he shared a locker room for three seasons. Sterling Shepard tore his Achilles late last year. On Sunday in Week 1, he scored a 65-yard touchdown.

“And young @sterl_shep3 Don’t act!!!! Boyyyy DA DUMB WAY,” he added.

Thanks to the veteran performances, the Giants are 1-0 and have a less-intense schedule with games coming up against the Carolina Panthers, the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears — all at home.

Beckham was a free agent in February after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams when he tore his ACL.