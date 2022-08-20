type here...
FOOTBALL Odegaard doubles to support Gunners' flawless start
FOOTBALL

Odegaard doubles to support Gunners' flawless start

By printveela editor

Unrecognizable. 12 month transformation, table turned upside down. Then: three games, no goals and the bottom. Now: three games, goals flow and top. Yes, the list of matches was much softer than this time last year, but the nature, the style of this Arsenal team attracts attention. Confidence, pazzaz, missing for years.

Their new captain, Martin Odegaard, sent them on the road with a brace a dozen minutes later, with William Saliba adding to the brilliance in the second half. Bournemouth was simply taken apart, it was a blow to the south coast for which they had no protection.

“Trust the process,” Mikel Arteta said. He kept saying it. First they laughed, then they got angry. Not anymore.

Look, no one is saying that Arsenal will win the title. They are not going to win the title. There will be blunders, awkward moments. But explosions are unlikely. And there is a strong bond between players and fans, which may have been helped by the fact that cameras were allowed access to football’s intimate areas last season. Yes, trust the process.

Wilfrid Zaha brace inspired Crystal Palace to play Aston Villa

Starting with a couple of victories, Arteta did not even have the desire to mess around. Thus, for the first time since the 2003-04 Invincibles. Arsenal fielded the same starting XI for their first three league games.

This stadium hosted Arteta’s first match as Arsenal coach in December 2019. Since then, he has been slowly sucking the golden poison out of the club, meaning that only Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka remain in the starting lineup.

Aaron Ramsdale played for Bournemouth that day. His arrival at Arsenal was accompanied by much ridicule due to a spell and a second successive relegation with Sheffield United. Although Ramsdale still calls Vitality Stadium “home” and has received a warm welcome from all quarters, it is indispensable for its current club.

Scott Parker has made three changes since last week’s loss to Manchester City. Jordan Zemura, who missed that game with Covid, came Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi, with the latter, a summer player from Feyenoord, making his full debut. Dominic Solanke, the club’s top scorer during the exit from the Championship, missed again.

Despite the train strikes, Arsenal fans were in high spirits even before the match started. A day off on the coast under the sun. What can go wrong? Well, they’ve been stung before.

Bournemouth was a compliant host, rocking Rockin’ All Over the World minutes before kickoff. This allowed the vocal cords to warm up, the Status Quo hit was adapted last season as an anthem.

Soon visiting fans were euphoric. Odegaard scored a goal, but it was all about Gabriel Jesus. Senesi’s attention was thrown away with pure force – welcome to the Premier League – and Jesus’ touch was perfect.

Martin Odegaard opens the scoring. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

He jumped past Jefferson Lerme before a nimble back pass brought Gabriel Martinelli to the left flank. Mark Travers made a deft leg save, but Odegaard was left with a simple finish. The celebration, however, was eloquent; Jesus was a man surrounded by a crowd.

It took six minutes for the lead to double. Ben White’s overlap on the right was spotted by Saka and the pullback was controlled by Jesus near the penalty mark. With his foot ready to strike, Ødegaard and his bright yellow shoes arrived to fire decisively at the target.

VAR double-checked that White had not mistaken the timing of his run; it already looked like a match point for Bournemouth. The goal held and Arsenal established rhythmic dominance. Odegaard set the pace, Martinelli and Jesus were charged with electricity.

Privacy Notice: The newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website and Google Privacy Policy as well as Terms of Service apply.

When the Bournemouth showed a glimmer of adventure – or was actually allowed to – it went out. Much has been made of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s role as an inverted cornerback. This gave Jaka a new freedom.

But Zinchenko is also a great defender. Marcus Tavernier’s breakout attempt was stopped with such ease that it wouldn’t be surprising if Zinchenko shrugged his shoulders afterwards. When he briefly erred by temporarily losing possession on the edge of the box, he and Xhaka quickly closed the danger.

Bournemouth got off to a brighter start after the break – although they could hardly have slowed down – Lerma struck from a distance. Jesus even made a mistake with his foot, having received a warning for a foul on Lewis Cook, who replaced Senesi at half-time.

But then all the remaining air was completely pumped out of the hosts. After a short free kick, Martinelli danced to the right. His deep cross found Xhaka, who outplayed Saliba. A superb first left kick from the edge of the court flew past Travers.

Arsenal fans spent 20 minutes of the first period serenading Salibe with his name inserted into the 1950s hit “Tequila” and shouting it again.

Martinelli was brilliant, and soon after he had a chance to score a well-deserved goal. Forced by Saka to race down the center, he flared up.

Jesus thought he had a perfect fourth and Odegaard could provide it, but the Brazilian moved too early. Then Kieffer Moore finally called Ramsdale into action with a big headbutt. It took 79 minutes.

While basking in the sun, visiting fans merrily flipped through their back catalogue. There were even some new ones; Xhaka probably never thought he would hear the day his name was heard from his own supporters.

Arteta may not be smiling outwardly. He continued to cajole his players from the technical area to the final whistle. But inwardly he must shine. Perhaps he will express it on an easel.

