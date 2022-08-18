New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nadia Suleman, popularly known as “Octomom”, showed off a rare photo of her kids in a back-to-school picture posted on Instagram.

The famous mother of 14 – who notably gave birth to octuplets in January 2009 – revealed in a post published on Tuesday that she is now 13.

“First day of 8th grade. Be proud of your kids for being kind, respectful and helpful to all their fellow classmates, teachers and staff,” Suleman posted on Instagram.

“You are exceptional role models for 6th and 7th graders, I love you,” she added with a heart emoji.

But the controversial mother fired back at critics early on.

“Side note to critics: Their older siblings didn’t want me to post a picture on their first day. I respect their choice, and so should you,” the 47-year-old mother warned.

The octuplets – Nariah, Isaiah, Malia, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai – were conceived through in vitro fertilization in 2008. Their birth was an international media sensation.

Suleiman was already a single mother of six grown children when she gave birth to the octuplets – many critics claimed that she was unable to properly care for her family.

Suleman led a tumultuous life after the birth of her octuplets, including filing for bankruptcy, falsifying welfare claims and going to rehab for a Xanax addiction linked to anxiety and fatigue. She had a brief adult film career and worked as a stripper.

“I hit rock bottom,” Suleman says of her brief stint in sex work. “I sold my soul to the devil – temporarily.”

Since then, Suleman has changed her maiden name to Natalie and regularly posts pictures of her happy family on social media. “God and family are my life,” reads her Instagram profile.