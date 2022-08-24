O’Bonsavine’s nomination to high court is critical to Indigenous law: Lametti

Attorney General David Lametti said on Wednesday that the appointment of the first Indigenous judge to the Supreme Court of Canada is critical to both advancing Indigenous law and improving the quality of decisions handed down by Canada’s highest court.

Speaking to members of the Commons Committee on Justice and Human Rights on the appointment of Michelle O’Bonsavine, a fluent bilingual French-Ontarian Abenaki from Odanak, Lametti said her appointment would improve “the substance of legal decisions.”

“It is extremely important that indigenous peoples can see themselves in overtly colonial institutions,” he said.

“It’s incredibly important that this diversity be reflected in the deliberations of these nine Supreme Court justices, but it’s also vital that everyone else in the system knows that it’s possible.”

Lametti also said that O’Bonsavine’s elevation to Canada’s highest court would help revitalize indigenous legal systems as projects progress in this area of ​​law.

In an emotional speech to the committee, the first Mi’kmaq elected to Parliament told MPs that O’Bonsawine’s appointment was in keeping with his lifelong dream of seeing a First Nations lawyer on Canada’s highest court.

“This is a great day for many reasons,” said Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jamie Battiste. “As someone who has been a member of the Indigenous Bar Association for over 20 years – as a student and then returned as an Indigenous MP – I have often heard calls and dreams that someday…we will see an Indigenous candidate to the Supreme Court of Canada.”

Battista said O’Bonsavine’s appointment is also key to the ongoing development of Aboriginal law in Canada, noting that a quarter of the calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended Aboriginal equality in the legal system.

Lametti said O’Bonsavine’s experience will provide the court with knowledge of criminal law, especially mental health law, which will enrich the court’s decision-making processes. He also drew attention to her bilingualism.

“Let there be no doubt that there are qualified indigenous candidates who speak both official languages,” he said.

The minister described O’Bonsavin as a hardworking individual dedicated to public service who is always working to improve his skills and experience. He noted that she completed her doctoral dissertation while serving as a Supreme Court judge.

“As someone with a PhD, I have to admit that it’s hard for me to imagine this while having the same demanding full-time job as a Supreme Court judge,” he said.

On Wednesday at 2:00 pm, MPs and Senators will question O’Bonsavine in a session moderated by Alain Roussy, Associate Dean of the French Common Law Program at the University of Ottawa.

Conservative MP Rob Moore asked Lametti why this session is being held in an informal setting and chaired by a member of the public, rather than in a more formal setting regulated by Parliament.

Lametti defended the appointment process, saying that it allows “parliamentary input, but [does] not turn into what happens from time to time south of the border, where it becomes hyper-political and hyper-partisan in terms of the Supreme Court nomination process.”