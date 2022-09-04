closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Barack Obama He won an Emmy Award on Saturday for his narration of the National Parks documentary series.

Obama walked away with the Best Narrator Award for the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

The five-part series, highlighting national parks around the world, was produced by “Higher Ground,” a production company founded in 2018 by Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Obama set to headline midterm fundraiser for Senate Dems

Former President Barack Obama, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, won an Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary series, "Our Great National Parks."

Former President Barack Obama, on Saturday, September 3, 2022, won an Emmy Award for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

The former Democratic president beat out several big-name nominees for the award at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.

Obama is now one of two presidents, former president Dwight D. Won an Emmy with Eisenhower. Eisenhower received a special Emmy Award in 1956.

The former Democratic president beat out several big-name nominees for the award at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong'o.

The former Democratic president beat out several big-name nominees for the award at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.
(Getty Images)

After receiving the award on Saturday night, the 44th President Half to EGOT, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner. He has previously won two Grammys.

A total of 17 have won all four major US entertainment awards.

Mariah Carey Explains Calling Meghan Markle a ‘Diva’

After accepting the award Saturday night, the 44th president is halfway to the EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. He has previously won two Grammys.

After accepting the award Saturday night, the 44th president is halfway to the EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. He has previously won two Grammys.
(AP)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Obama has already won two Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading His memories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.