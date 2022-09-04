New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Barack Obama He won an Emmy Award on Saturday for his narration of the National Parks documentary series.

Obama walked away with the Best Narrator Award for the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

The five-part series, highlighting national parks around the world, was produced by “Higher Ground,” a production company founded in 2018 by Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama.

Obama set to headline midterm fundraiser for Senate Dems

The former Democratic president beat out several big-name nominees for the award at the Creative Arts Emmys, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough and Lupita Nyong’o.

Obama is now one of two presidents, former president Dwight D. Won an Emmy with Eisenhower. Eisenhower received a special Emmy Award in 1956.

After receiving the award on Saturday night, the 44th President Half to EGOT, an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner. He has previously won two Grammys.

A total of 17 have won all four major US entertainment awards.

Mariah Carey Explains Calling Meghan Markle a ‘Diva’

Click here to get the Fox News app

Obama has already won two Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading His memories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.