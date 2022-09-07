Obama returns to the White House for the unveiling of his portrait

Toggle caption Andrew Harnick/AP

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama headed to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of an official portrait of the couple.

It marked the first time in 10 years that a sitting president had invited former leadership back for the unveiling of the portraits — a tradition that stopped during the Trump years without an unveiling.

Actors Robert McCurdy for President and Sharon Sprung for First Lady were tapped for lifetime assignments.

“These portraits are of particular importance,” Obama said, adding that “it’s important to find the right people to paint them.”

Obama thanked Sprung for capturing Michelle Obama, “her grace, her intelligence — and the fact that she’s OK,” Obama said, adding that the former first lady rolled her eyes and then thanked him for her “spicy comment.” Obama said McCurdy captured all of his flaws — his gray hair, his big ears — and joked that he talked him into wearing a tan suit for the image.

“His work is so precise that at first glance it looks like a photograph,” Obama said, adding that the style helps viewers connect with the subject and gain an “authentic sense” of who he is.



“When future generations walk through these halls and look at these portraits, I hope they will have a better understanding of who Michelle and I were. And I hope that if we can make it here, maybe they can, that it gives them a deeper They can also do remarkable things,” he said.

The former first lady spoke about how the tradition of unveiling portraits is important as part of a peaceful transition of power in America – and as a representation of the American dream.

“If we can both stand on the walls of the world’s most famous address, it’s so important for every little kid who doubts themselves to believe that we can too. That’s what this country is about,” she said.

The president of the White House Historical Association described the painting as unorthodox and unorthodox

inside Video with the Obama FoundationSprung and McCurdy discuss the approach they took to portraying the couple.

“I wanted people to walk past the painting and get to know her, or be more curious about her, or read more about her, but get her,” Sprung said.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama wears a blue formal dress and sits on a sofa in the Red Room. Sprung said the process took 18 months.



In a painting of former President Obama, he stands in the center of the canvas, dressed in a black suit with a gray tie.

“The theme for me was the idea of ​​the gaze at the end—two people with nothing else to load the story with, looking directly at each other,” McCurdy said. “The painting isn’t telling the story of Barack Obama. It’s telling the story of the viewer’s relationship with this particular person. And it’s a two-way street.”

Stewart McLaurin, president of the White House Historical Association, described the two portraits as unconventional, unorthodox and different.

“For some people they will be surprising and different because they are unconventional. For others, they will be very affirming,” McLaurin said.

He noted that the artist only depicted former presidents. There is no background.

“He’s at the center,” McLaurin said. “Mrs. Obama’s portrait is a little different. It’s a very colorful portrait. It shows her sense of fashion and style. It’s depicted in furniture that’s easily recognizable from the White House collection. A fitting or nod to a more traditional feel, but… a nod to the painting. The style I think suits her tastes and also suits her personality.”

A look at actors Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung

McCurdy has an extensive portfolio with portraits of the Dalai Lama, Toni Morrison, Gabriel García Márquez, Nelson Mandela and Warren Buffett. He is famous for his oil paintings that look almost like photographs.

McCurdy said it usually takes him more than a year to paint a portrait, and he starts with several different real photos.

“This is the speech that everybody gets when they sit for me: So to look directly into the lens. No smiling. No gesture. And just hold the moment, a photograph instead of slicing it up like we’re trying to stretch time. We’re not looking for a moment of gesture. . We’re looking for a more meditative or transcendent moment. So that’s what we do,” McCurdy told the White House Historical Association. “The setup is pretty elaborate.”

Sprung, who began working as an artist at the age of 19, began and eventually worked with Aaron Schickler, who painted portraits of former First Ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Nancy Reagan, as well as former President John F. Kennedy.

“As time went on and I got better, people would ask me to do their portraits instead of buying a painting of a different subject,” Sprung said. “It was a good way to start, because then I knew people wanted me to do, not what I could do.”

Sprung is currently working on portraits of Patsy Mink, the first woman of color and Asian-American woman elected to Congress. Earlier, she portrayed Jeanette Rankin, a former representative.

The White House Historical Association has hosted presidential portraits since the 1960s and Getting portraits has been a goal ever since All presidents and first ladies. Commissioned for the National Portrait Gallery and unveiled in 2018, these portraits of Obama will hang in the White House. According to the association, presidents and first ladies often choose their performers before leaving the White House. But the process of finishing the painting can take years.

When was the last White House portrait unveiled?

In 2012, Obama named George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush were invited to the White House for their unveiling. The event has gone down in history as a comedy, with Obama giving Bush a “really good TV sports package” and Bush. Dropping jokes about his painting. Bush noted that when the British burned the White House in 1814, Dolley Madison “published a portrait of him. First George W.”

“Now Michel, if anything,” Bush said, gesturing to his portrait, “is your man.”

Although McLaurin said Obama portraits have been done for some unknown period of time, there is no specific protocol or instruction for the timing of the unveiling.

“Perhaps the most classic example was the Kennedy portrait [which] It wasn’t revealed until the Nixon presidency, and it was done quietly anyway,” McLaurin said.

Before Obama and Bush, Bush hosted the Clintons in 2004 And that The Clintons hosted George HW and Barbara Bush In 1995, which has led According to some, tradition was omitted During the Trump administration.

Reps for Obama and Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump, however, has begun conversations with the White House Historical Association about his own portrait, and an artist has been identified, according to McLaurin, although he is not sure where he is in the process of creating the portrait.

“It takes time. But it will happen eventually, like everything,” McLaurin said. “And at some point, they will be added to the White House collection.”