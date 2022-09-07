Obama returns to the White House for an official portrait unveiling

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are returning to the White House on Wednesday as President Joe Biden revives the tradition of unveiling an official portrait of their former boss.

Press Secretary Carine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday, “During his eight-year tenure, the two men grew through the highs and lows of life and work,” adding that the portrait “will stand in time. The walls of the White House will forever be a place of hope and As a reminder of the power of change.

The event is being held for the first time since 2012, when Barack Obama joined former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Former President Donald Trump rebuked Obama during his presidency and chose not to host the unveiling of the portrait. Traditionally, first-term presidents host their predecessors in Washington as a show of friendship.

This is the second time Obama has visited the White House since leaving office. He attended an event in April for actions to reform the Affordable Care Act of 2010. This is the first time Michelle Obama has visited the White House since her husband left office.

