New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official portraits.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the event, and the former president took the opportunity to heap praise on his former running mate.

“The country is better than when you first took office,” Barack Obama said of Biden, “and we should all be grateful for that.”

But according to a new report, all may not be on friendly terms between those close to the two former running mates.

The Obamas are set to headline a fundraiser for Senate Dems in the midterms

The Washington Post It reported that there was “long-simmering tension and some jealousy” between circles around Obama and Biden, especially after Obama jokingly called him “Vice President Biden” in April.

The Obama-Biden “bromance” has been oversold, aides told the Post, and some in Biden’s team are “resentful” of Obama aides who wanted to drop Biden from the ticket in 2012.

Some former Obama aides, such as economic adviser Jason Furman, have not shied away from criticizing Biden’s policies.

“Pouring nearly half a trillion dollars of gasoline on an already burning inflationary fire is reckless,” tweeted Furman, who served as chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration. “It’s even worse to do it while exceeding one campaign promise (the $10K student loan relief) and breaking another (all proposals paid off).”

Judge orders admin to change Fauci, Jean-Pierre ‘misinformation’ emails sent to social media giants

The White House was quick to dismiss any implication that the president and Obama shared any animosity.

“President Biden and Dr. Biden are honored to inaugurate former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House, a reminder of the power of hope and change that will forever be on the walls of the White House,” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre told the Post.

Traditionally, the current president has always invited their predecessors to the White House to unveil their official portraits, but former president Donald Trump has discredited that tradition. This is Michelle Obama’s first visit to the White House since moving in with her husband in 2017.

The White House Historical Association facilitates the creation of these portraits. Typically, the president and first lady choose their artist before leaving the White House. Presidents and first ladies get final approval before the paintings are revealed to the public.

Saying Us Republicans Are a Threat to Democracy Is ‘Not Political’, DNC Adviser Argues It’s ‘True’

Click here to get the Fox News app

Obama will attend a Democrat-hosted fundraiser on Thursday, just two months before the November midterms.

Former President Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., will headline the fundraiser with the chairman Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, And they are expected to continue “the conversation” in New York City on Thursday, according to an invitation obtained by Fox News Digital.

General reception entry is set at $25,000 per guest, VIP reception and photo line entry at $50,000 per person.

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing, Philip Nieto, Morgan Phillips and Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.