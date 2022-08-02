type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Oakwood in Leicester? Is this Naples?
SportsFOOTBALL

Oakwood in Leicester? Is this Naples?

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -


Tfuture location James Maddison remains a source of intrigue as the Leicester midfielder is reportedly open to a move Newcastle. After turning down a £40m bid for the midfielder, St James’ Park have raised their offer to a club-record £50m, but Leicester are pushing for £60m. However, they might be tempted to take Martin Dubravka as an add-on to any deal.

FROM Kasper Schmeichel close to signing Good After 11 years at the King Power Stadium, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen should have been in contention for the best goalkeeper spot at Leicester, while Nick Pope looks set to be between the sticks for Newcastle when they are having fun. Nottingham Forest will open the season on Saturday.

Guillet is ready to return to Everton from PSG as Aaron Ramsey has signed for Nice.

Read more

From other goalkeeping news: Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga can go to Naples on credit until Bernd Leno the doctor is only a couple of coughs away to complete a more permanent transition from Arsenal to Fulham. The latter two clubs have agreed to pay £8m for the 30-year-old German, who will undergo a medical this week. Arsenal have little connection with the Chelsea striker. Timo Wernerwhich is likely to go to juventus or return to RB Leipzig if he ends up leaving for mainstream football. Having already invited Gabriel Jesus to play up front, Arsenal are sending their young striker Folarin Balogas well as on loan Reims.

After the defeat of Christian Eriksen at Manchester United brentford could replace him with his compatriot Mikkel Damsgaard. Sampdoria have reportedly accepted an offer of around £13m for the Danish midfielder, who will move to west London if he can negotiate personal terms with the Bees. Damsgaard spent much of last season on the sidelines due to what was initially thought to be a knee injury, but it turned out to be a much more serious illness that could end his career.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

“It was a very aggressive form of arthritis,” he said. “There was no improvement, it seemed that it would never heal, but thanks to the collaboration between Italian and Danish rheumatologists, a new therapy was developed that gave an excellent result.”

Dutch winger Crisensio Summerville negotiated a new and improved contract with Leedslike other young people Joe Gelhardt as well as Sam Greenwood. Meanwhile at Old Trafford Eric Bailly heads for a door marked “Do One” and appears to ignore Roma boss José Mourinho’s offer in favor of signing Seville.

Previous articleAhead of Pelosi’s expected trip, Quiet Defiance in Taiwan
Next articleTom Brady reacts to Bill Russell’s death: ‘A very influential man’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

BLM activist Sean King used donor cash to buy $40k dog: report

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 2 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bryson DeChambeau admits he lost touch with Tiger Woods after joining LIV Golf: ‘We didn’t talk’

closer Video "The future of golf," said LIV Golf chairman during...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Trump-endorsed candidate for Wisconsin governor won’t commit to endorsing former president in 2024

MADISON - Four days before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Wisconsin for Tim...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

What do we know about Deshaun Watson’s suspension — and could an NFL appeal be on the horizon?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's on-field fate may have gained significant clarity Monday — but the NFL could...
Read more
- Advertisement -
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

As the shipment of grain makes its way to Lebanon, fighting intensifies on many fronts.

On Tuesday, a ship carrying Ukrainian corn was heading for inspection in Turkish waters, the first time under...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Michigan officer recounts the harrowing moment he collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl

off Video A Michigan police officer was hospitalized after being exposed to...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Preview #13 Can Man City’s new striker deliver results?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 1st...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Silent alchemist Wigman built a formidable squad

"EThe English know how to drink!” exclaimed...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Karen Carney Winners were stunning at the Euros that hit

Tueit was a journey. There were many...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Premier League Preview #12 Will Liverpool thrive without Mane?

The predicted position of the Guardian authors 2nd...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News