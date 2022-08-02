Tfuture location James Maddison remains a source of intrigue as the Leicester midfielder is reportedly open to a move Newcastle. After turning down a £40m bid for the midfielder, St James’ Park have raised their offer to a club-record £50m, but Leicester are pushing for £60m. However, they might be tempted to take Martin Dubravka as an add-on to any deal.

FROM Kasper Schmeichel close to signing Good After 11 years at the King Power Stadium, Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen should have been in contention for the best goalkeeper spot at Leicester, while Nick Pope looks set to be between the sticks for Newcastle when they are having fun. Nottingham Forest will open the season on Saturday.

Guillet is ready to return to Everton from PSG as Aaron Ramsey has signed for Nice. Read more

From other goalkeeping news: Chelsea Kepa Arrizabalaga can go to Naples on credit until Bernd Leno the doctor is only a couple of coughs away to complete a more permanent transition from Arsenal to Fulham. The latter two clubs have agreed to pay £8m for the 30-year-old German, who will undergo a medical this week. Arsenal have little connection with the Chelsea striker. Timo Wernerwhich is likely to go to juventus or return to RB Leipzig if he ends up leaving for mainstream football. Having already invited Gabriel Jesus to play up front, Arsenal are sending their young striker Folarin Balogas well as on loan Reims.

After the defeat of Christian Eriksen at Manchester United brentford could replace him with his compatriot Mikkel Damsgaard. Sampdoria have reportedly accepted an offer of around £13m for the Danish midfielder, who will move to west London if he can negotiate personal terms with the Bees. Damsgaard spent much of last season on the sidelines due to what was initially thought to be a knee injury, but it turned out to be a much more serious illness that could end his career.

“It was a very aggressive form of arthritis,” he said. “There was no improvement, it seemed that it would never heal, but thanks to the collaboration between Italian and Danish rheumatologists, a new therapy was developed that gave an excellent result.”

Dutch winger Crisensio Summerville negotiated a new and improved contract with Leedslike other young people Joe Gelhardt as well as Sam Greenwood. Meanwhile at Old Trafford Eric Bailly heads for a door marked “Do One” and appears to ignore Roma boss José Mourinho’s offer in favor of signing Seville.