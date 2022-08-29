New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A student was shot at an East Oakland middle school Monday and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Madison Park Academy in the city’s Sobrante Park neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are still unclear. Officials have not released the identity of the student due to his age.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Oakland Police Department handling the case.

2 adults, 2 teenage girls injured in Denver shooting

Fox 2 reports The 12-year-old suspect is in custody and the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

Footage shot by SKYFox shows a heavy police presence outside the school and parents waiting to be reunited with their children.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News has reached out to the Oakland Police Department and the Oakland Unified School District for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.