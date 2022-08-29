off
Parents at an East Oakland middle school are waiting to be reunited with their children after reports of a shooting

A shooting at a middle school in East Oakland on Monday left one student injured and a 12-year-old suspect in custody.

A student was shot at an East Oakland middle school Monday and a 12-year-old suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Madison Park Academy in the city’s Sobrante Park neighborhood.

Parents wait outside Madison Park Academy in East Oakland.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are still unclear. Officials have not released the identity of the student due to his age.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Oakland Police Department handling the case.

Fox 2 reports The 12-year-old suspect is in custody and the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

Footage shot by SKYFox shows a heavy police presence outside the school and parents waiting to be reunited with their children.

Fox News has reached out to the Oakland Police Department and the Oakland Unified School District for updates.

