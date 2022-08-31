New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Northern California middle school student who was shot this week was not an intentional victim, authorities said Tuesday.

A student was injured in a shooting at Madison Park Academy in Oakland on Monday. A 12-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

“Update on the shooting in the 400 block of Capistrano Drive. Evidence indicates this was not an intentional school shooting,” the Oakland Police Department tweeted.

The victim was taken to a hospital but the extent of his injuries were not released. The gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

On Tuesday, the school said the student was hospitalized.

“Yesterday, a serious incident occurred on our campus in which an individual with a firearm discharged a round, striking one of our students,” the school wrote in an Instagram post. “The student is currently receiving treatment at the hospital for his injuries and we are happy to report that he is in stable condition based on the last report we received. Our hearts go out to the student and family who must now recover. This tragic event.”

After the shooting, the school was placed on lockdown and the police were called.

The school noted that reports of guns on campus are “devastating” for students, staff and families.

