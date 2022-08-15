New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California authorities announced that they have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Oakland.

The Oakland Police Department arrested Major Willis, 19, and an unidentified juvenile on Tuesday in connection with the July 17 slaying of Patrick Kon Wu Fung.

Fung, 52, was shot and killed near Oakland’s Little Saigon neighborhood as he was about to place an Uber Eats order.

Surveillance footage released by police shows two men walking towards Phung’s car. Police said they ordered Fung out of his car, and when he refused, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Fung.

Fungal was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willis was charged with attempted murder and carjacking. He was also charged with aggravated possession of a firearm.

The juvenile suspect has not been identified and was charged in juvenile court. Police are searching for a third suspect who was driving the getaway car, as well as possible additional passengers.

“The brazen actions of these individuals had a huge impact on Fung’s family and the surrounding community.” The City of Oakland said in a press release.

“Mr. Fung was senselessly and violently attacked while doing his job. His death has shaken the Little Saigon community,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and community.”