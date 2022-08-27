New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The New York Times bragged about the White House cracking down on GOP critics of President Biden’s massive student loan handouts.

“White House Asks Congressional Critics About Student Loan Forgiveness: Are You?” The Times teased its report via tweet on Friday.

The Times referred to a tweet storm on the official White House account that targeted Republican lawmakers who accepted financial relief through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as a government-imposed shutdown to keep businesses open was implemented to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

BIDEN Says Black, Hispanic Student Loan Borrowers ‘Don’t Own Their Homes’ As Demands $300 Billion Handout

Among the critics the White House targeted were Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green, who accepted $183,504 in PPP loans, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who took in $1.4 million, and Rep. Matt Getz, who collected $482,321.

“It was a simple formula, and used all over social media at the time, but given the source, the tone was unusually suggestive. The approach had fans on Twitter: ‘This is the best White House troll ever! ‘ one wrote,” the Times reported.

Biden announces student loan handout as national debt rises

White House spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna doubled down on the tweet, telling the Times, “We’ve never hesitated to call out hypocrisy, and we won’t stop now,” adding that critics have called the student loan program a “bailout.” There was no problem with debt bailouts that benefited their own companies.”

However, as Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross highlighted, buried in the article’s seventh paragraph is an acknowledgment by the Times that comparing student loan handouts and PPP loans “is not entirely equivalent.”

‘Sure’ student loan handouts ‘work,’ former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill admits on MSNBC

“PPP loans were effectively designed to be forgiven. In an effort to quickly distribute money to struggling businesses in the first years of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government offered them without the traditional criteria of screening for business loans. Nearly every company with 500 or fewer workers qualified for a low-interest loan, That money was waived so long as it went to allowable expenses,” the Times wrote.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., who had called for the White House to take on nearly $1 million in PPP loans, fired back.

Biden Student Loan Handout May Cut Deficits in Schumer-Manchin Act

“A Democrat governor declared my family’s business essential and closed our doors. This money saved over 160 essential jobs in Western Pennsylvania during the pandemic,” Kelly tweeted Friday.

He added, “PPPs are designed to forgive loans. Student loans are not. Big difference!”

President Biden announced Wednesday that he will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan loans for some borrowers making less than $125,000 a year and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, while extending the pause on federal student loan payments through the end of the year.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The price tag is a whopping $500 billion, prompting critics to raise alarm bells that the spending spree will fuel inflation and further fuel the country’s inflation. National Debt .

Brooke Singman of Fox News contributed to this report.