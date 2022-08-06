New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said its detectives arrested three people who opened fire at a party in Queens late Friday night.

At a media briefing, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Madry said that at around 11:35 ET members of the Violent Crimes Squad were in the area of ​​219th Street and 130th Avenue in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

Detectives were observing a party in the area with about 75 to 100 attendees.

“And, they were monitoring this party because they believed there was a possibility of violence for some of the local street crews to participate,” he explained.

A New York man accused of murdering a Chinese food delivery man has died in a suicide attack a week after being granted bail.

The undercover detective was in an unmarked car when a group of unknown men entered the same square and pulled out at least three firearms.

They discharged gunshots into the party area and the detectives – sensing imminent danger – got out of their vehicles.

The first Texas busload of immigrants arrived in NYC

“Our detectives engaged in a shootout with a group of men and our detectives were able to apprehend three men,” Madry said.

All three have been hit by bullets.

One of the shooters was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and the other two were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Four killed, Ohio police identify person of interest in shooting

Two of these men were known to the department with “previous criminal justice encounters.”

None of the NYPD detectives were injured, but were taken to a local hospital to be checked out for tinnitus and other ailments.

Three firearms have been recovered from the spot.

Madre told reporters that it is “still being determined” whether any of the seized guns are “ghost guns.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

It is not yet known whether civilians were also hit in this incident.

“At the moment, we don’t know and the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.