The New York City Police Department has finally caught a masked gunman who shot a 25-year-old woman in the head last week after waiting hours for her ex-girlfriend not far from the New York University campus. , the prosecutor revealed.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, allegedly hid outside an IHOP chain restaurant on E. 14th St. where his exotic dancer ex-girlfriend worked a second job for hours, waiting and pacing Imani Armstrong until he came out around 5 a.m. Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Samantha said. Levitz said upon Wilson’s arrest.

The video allegedly shows Wilson then pulling on a sweatshirt and mask and chasing Armstrong around, among others, in Manhattan’s East Village. ran up to her near 14th St. and Irving Place and shot her once in the back of the head, Levitz said.

Surveillance footage shows Wilson fleeing the scene and running into a nearby subway station and changing clothes before heading home to Brooklyn.

Judge Abraham Klott ordered Wilson held without bail on Sunday.

Levitz said police found the clothes Wilson was wearing during the shooting in a trash bag, as well as two guns that were kept in a safe at his home while serving a warrant.

Wilson is the father of at least one of Armstrong’s three children, the New York Post reported. He has a violent criminal history, including eight prior arrests, the most recent of which was a 2021 strangulation incident in which Armstrong was not the victim, sources told the Daily News.

In 2014, Wilson’s wife told police he took her phone, choked her and pushed her into a wall during an argument, sources told the Post. Records show he was convicted of attempted robbery in 2000 and served three years before being granted parole, which ended in 2008.

Prosecutors said Wilson was a flight risk with access to the money, arguing he admitted to selling marijuana and posting large amounts of weed and cash on social media.