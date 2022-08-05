New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The City University of New York has scrubbed the profile of a graduate who was the youngest attorney to serve on Johnny Depp’s legal team in a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard after receiving backlash from students and faculty.

Brown Rudnick LLP associate Yarelyn Mena, 29, helped the firm win a $10.35 million verdict.

The daughter of two immigrants from the Dominican Republic, she graduated from CUNY’s Hunter College in 2015 and earned a law degree from Fordham University.

CUNY is the city’s public university system and includes more than two dozen colleges.

An Aug. 3 profile published in the student-run newspaper CUNYverse featured Mena under the headline, “This CUNY grad was the youngest lawyer to serve on Johnny Depp’s legal team.”

“I worked with the team on the opening and closing and was the master of all evidentiary facts,” she said. “If someone needs pictures or text messages, I’ll find them and help everyone as we go.”

But by Thursday, the article had been replaced by an extraordinary mea culpa.

“We understand the strong negative feelings caused by this article and apologize for publishing the item,” the message reads. “We pulled it from our CUNYverse blog.”

The statement added, “The article was not intended to support Mr. Depp, express or otherwise, or to question any allegations made by Amber Heard. Domestic violence is a serious problem in our society and we are sorry that this article may have caused pain.”

Furious CUNY Brooklyn College professor Casey Johnson shared screenshots of the deleted article on Twitter and replaced it after a flurry of complaints.

“CUNY is not looking good, to put it mildly,” he tweeted.

“One line of the organization’s flimsy apology could also be read as casting doubt on the jury’s verdict in the civil case,” he wrote in another tweet. “CUNY’s message to bright young graduates going into law seems to be this – we’ll only celebrate you if we institutionally approve of your clients.”

“That’s unbelievable,” replied attorney Richard Hoeg of the Hoeg Law Firm.

Another Twitter user condemned the self-censorship. “This is especially appalling/hypocritical because the student who helped win the defamation case provided extensive evidence that her client was actually a victim of domestic violence,” @jam2885 wrote.

After a six-week court battle in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp won a defamation suit against Heard and was awarded $10.35 million in damages.

The jury found that his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she referred to herself as a domestic abuse victim.

The seven-member panel also awarded Heard $2 million in her countersuit. Both sides have said they are appealing the verdict.

A spokeswoman for CUNY, Brown Rudnick LLP & Mena, did not immediately return a request for comment.